Liverpool XI vs. Crystal Palace—Untested Goalkeeper Starts: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool aim to take another enormous stride towards Champions League qualification when they host recent bogey side Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds have lost all three of their meetings with Palace this season across three different competitions, but victory this weekend would see them move eight points clear of sixth place with just four games still to play.

Unfortunately for Arne Slot, injuries leave him with multiple selection headaches across his squad for an important encounter, with at least one change certain from last weekend’s dramatic Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Liverpool’s Goalkeeper Crisis

Giorgi Mamardashvili was stretchered off last weekend. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool are down to the bare bones between the sticks. With Alisson already sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili was stretchered off during the derby and is now staring at several weeks out of the team, leaving third-choice stopper Freddie Woodman to make his first Premier League start for the club.

Right back is another problem position, with Conor Bradley missing and Joe Gomez a major doubt having sat out last weekend’s outing. Giovanni Leoni is also missing in a depleted backline, forcing either Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones into covering.

Wataru Endo’s long-term injury means he’s likely out for the season, recently joined in the treatment room by Hugo Ekitiké after the striker ruptured his Achilles tendon.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitiké.

Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitiké. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool will make alterations from last Sunday. | FotMob

GK: Freddie Woodman—Few have made their Liverpool debut in goal during the Merseyside derby, but Woodman can lay claim to that. The 29-year-old looked calm under the pressure and must deliver an assured display against the Eagles.

RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—Slot still appears unconvinced by Jeremie Frimpong as an orthodox right back, meaning Szoboszlai could be used in the role ahead of the Dutchman.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Another difficult afternoon for Konaté against Everton was followed by the Frenchman teasing a new contract—news which has drawn a mixed reaction from Liverpool fans.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—By contrast to his center back partner, Van Dijk was the derby day hero at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The towering skipper’s aerial prowess once again came in handy.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Andy Robertson enjoyed his final Merseyside derby last weekend, but Kerkez has established himself as the undisputed first-choice left back after a shaky start in a red jersey.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—An all-action performance is required from Gravenberch against a combative Palace team—the midfielder’s blend of grace and tenacity making him a joy to watch in full flight.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister will be desperate for an arduous season to end, offering the opportunity of a reset at the World Cup. Liverpool need much, much more from the Argentina international next term.

RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian has just three Anfield matches remaining. Finishing on a high would be fitting for such a legendary Liverpool figure, with his Merseyside derby goal a memorable moment on his farewell tour.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz, much like Mac Allister, will be pleased to see the back of a challenging debut term with the Reds. Despite glimpses of his class, he’s another who must up his game considerably.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo’s excellent assist for Salah last weekend may have earned him another start, although teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha is snapping at his heels.

ST: Alexander Isak—With Ekitiké potentially sidelined until 2027, Isak no longer has time find his feet on Merseyside. Liverpool need immediate returns from the Premier League record signing.

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