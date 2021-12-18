Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold v Chelsea's Reece James - What Do The Stats Tell Us?

This season has seen two England right-backs in supreme form for their clubs. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Reece James of Chelsea have made multiple goal and assist contributions and we compare their season so far looking at some key stats.

General Stats

Player Matches Played Matches Started Minutes Played Goals Assists Goals and Assists per 90 minutes xGoals xAssist xGoals and xAssists per 90 minutes Trent Alexander-Arnold 15 15 1,324 2 7 0.61 1.7 5.9 0.52 Reece James 13 11 908 4 5 0.89 1.7 3.2 0.49

Shooting Stats

Player Goals Total shots Shots on target Shots on target % Goals per shots on target Average shot distance in yards xGoals Goals minus xGoals Trent Alexander-Arnold 2 26 8 30.8 0.25 21.9 1.7 +0.3 Reece James 4 20 7 35.0 0.57 19.9 1.7 +2.3

What Does This Tell Us?

Trent has worked more shooting positions but James is more accurate in his shooting.

Whilst both players have scored more goals than the stats expect, the Chelsea player is out performing his expected goals by a far greater margin.

Passing Stats

Player Passes attempted Passes completed Pass completion % Total completed passes in yards Total progressive passes completed in yards % short passes completed (between 5 and 15 yards) % medium passes completed (between 15 and 30 yards) % long passes completed (over 30 yards) Assists xAssists Assists minus xAssists Number of key passes Number of completed crosses Number of completed progressive passes Trent Alexander-Arnold 1280 978 76.4 20999 8337 89.1 83.4 56.8 7 5.9 +1.1 46 12 137 Reece James 718 604 84.1 9934 2830 92.4 84.8 68.8 5 3.2 +1.8 29 5 50

What Does This Tell Us?

Liverpool are clearly getting Alexander-Arnold on the ball far more than Chelsea do with James.

This isn't a surprise with the 23 year old taking up multiple positions on the pitch and in midfield to make best use of his creative ability.

Whilst the Blues man maybe slightly more accurate in possession, it's clear there is a big difference in the progressive nature of Alexander-Arnold's passing.

Both players have registered more assists than the stats expect.

Defensive Stats

Player Total tackles made Total tackles won Number of presses Number of successful presses % presses that are successful Number of blocks Number of interceptions Number of tackles plus interceptions Number of clearances Number of errors leading to goals Trent Alexander-Arnold 21 15 129 48 37.2 18 38 59 24 0 Reece James 21 14 151 62 41.1 16 8 29 5 0

What Does This Tell Us?

It's a myth that Alexander-Arnold is weak defensively!

Whilst James, based on the season so far, is more efficient in his pressing, the Liverpool right-back's reading and anticipation of the game is well ahead of his Chelsea compatriot.

Author Verdict

As is the case with all stats, certain things have to be taken into context.

In this instance, the styles of the respective teams are contrasting as are the formations with Chelsea adopting a three at the back system and Liverpool sticking with a more traditional four.

One thing that is certain however is that both players have been operating at the very top of their games so far.

