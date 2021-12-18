Skip to main content
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold v Chelsea's Reece James - What Do The Stats Tell Us?

Author:

This season has seen two England right-backs in supreme form for their clubs. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Reece James of Chelsea have made multiple goal and assist contributions and we compare their season so far looking at some key stats.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reece James

General Stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James General Stats Comparison

fbref.com

PlayerMatches PlayedMatches StartedMinutes PlayedGoalsAssistsGoals and Assists per 90 minutesxGoalsxAssistxGoals and xAssists per 90 minutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold

15

15

1,324

2

7

0.61

1.7

5.9

0.52

Reece James

13

11

908

4

5

0.89

1.7

3.2

0.49

Shooting Stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James Shootings Stats Comparison

fbref.com

PlayerGoalsTotal shotsShots on targetShots on target %Goals per shots on targetAverage shot distance in yardsxGoalsGoals minus xGoals

Trent Alexander-Arnold

2

26

8

30.8

0.25

21.9

1.7

+0.3

Reece James

4

20

7

35.0

0.57

19.9

1.7

+2.3

What Does This Tell Us?

Trent has worked more shooting positions but James is more accurate in his shooting.

Whilst both players have scored more goals than the stats expect, the Chelsea player is out performing his expected goals by a far greater margin.

Passing Stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James Passing Stats Comparison

fbref.com

PlayerPasses attemptedPasses completedPass completion %Total completed passes in yardsTotal progressive passes completed in yards% short passes completed (between 5 and 15 yards)% medium passes completed (between 15 and 30 yards)% long passes completed (over 30 yards)AssistsxAssistsAssists minus xAssistsNumber of key passesNumber of completed crossesNumber of completed progressive passes

Trent Alexander-Arnold

1280

978

76.4

20999

8337

89.1

83.4

56.8

7

5.9

+1.1

46

12

137

Reece James

718

604

84.1

9934

2830

92.4

84.8

68.8

5

3.2

+1.8

29

5

50

What Does This Tell Us?

Liverpool are clearly getting Alexander-Arnold on the ball far more than Chelsea do with James.

This isn't a surprise with the 23 year old taking up multiple positions on the pitch and in midfield to make best use of his creative ability.

Whilst the Blues man maybe slightly more accurate in possession, it's clear there is a big difference in the progressive nature of Alexander-Arnold's passing.

Both players have registered more assists than the stats expect.

Defensive Stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Reece James Defensive Stats Comparison

fbref.com

PlayerTotal tackles madeTotal tackles wonNumber of pressesNumber of successful presses% presses that are successfulNumber of blocksNumber of interceptionsNumber of tackles plus interceptionsNumber of clearancesNumber of errors leading to goals

Trent Alexander-Arnold

21

15

129

48

37.2

18

38

59

24

0

Reece James

21

14

151

62

41.1

16

8

29

5

0

What Does This Tell Us?

It's a myth that Alexander-Arnold is weak defensively!

Whilst James, based on the season so far, is more efficient in his pressing, the Liverpool right-back's reading and anticipation of the game is well ahead of his Chelsea compatriot.

Author Verdict

As is the case with all stats, certain things have to be taken into context.

In this instance, the styles of the respective teams are contrasting as are the formations with Chelsea adopting a three at the back system and Liverpool sticking with a more traditional four.

One thing that is certain however is that both players have been operating at the very top of their games so far.

