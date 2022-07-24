'Qualify For The Champions League' Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool's Target And Claims Manchester City Will Win The League

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the Premier League title race and revealed the club's targets for the upcoming season.

Last season, Liverpool took Premier League champions Manchester City to the wire, narrowly missing out on another title on the last day.

A win against Wolves and Pep Guardiola's side dropping points against Aston Villa would've been enough for The Reds to claim their second Premier League trophy. Only a collapse by Steven Gerrard's Villa saw the league slip out of Jurgen Klopp's grasp.

Despite missing out on the league, Liverpool did however win a domestic cup double as well as reaching the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid. This meant they were two matches away from an unprecedented quadruple.

So, what's the target for this season? Another Premier League title? Champions League glory? More cup success? According to Jurgen Klopp, it is to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp stated that qualifying for Europe's biggest tournament is the goal and once Liverpool have confirmed that, then if the title race is still on then the target will change.

“It's always like this: the main target is to qualify for the Champions League. It's really difficult enough already. When you reach that and then still have time to fight for the title, then you do that.

“But for the majority of the season, you fight for the Champions League.

“I know when you qualify for four or five years in a row, people don't appreciate that anymore like when we qualified the first time. But it's still the main thing to do.”

The Liverpool manager also shockingly claimed that Manchester City will win the league and has no idea who will be in the Premier League title race this season.

“I have no idea who will make the race, it looks like City in the end will be the champion. If we hadn't have been champion I think they would've won it five or six times in a row which is really crazy in this country.

“But our target is to play the best possible season for us. What can we squeeze out? Let's see. Really looking forward to it. That will be a massive fight, oh my god. That's the Premier League.”

Is this just mind games from Jurgen Klopp or is top four a genuine target for the club?

