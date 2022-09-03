Antonio Cassano Slams Juventus Over Arthur Melo Loan Move To Liverpool

Liverpool acted fast on transfer deadline day after Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

The Liverpool skipper's injury seemed to be the decisive factor in the Merseyside club making their move as he joined Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Whilst Reds fans were delighted that the club had managed to sign someone before the summer window closed, the news in Italy was not well received by former Roma and Real Madrid player, Antonio Cassano.

The 40-year-old spoke on BoboTV, as reported by Libero Quotidiano (via Sport Witness), and was bemused that the Brazilian was not wanted by the Old Lady when he was by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

“A very serious thing: Arthur. For Allegri, he wasn’t a player, he wasn’t good, he didn’t take him into consideration. Now he’s gone to Liverpool, who are one of the strongest teams in the world with one of the best managers in football history.

“Is there a reason Liverpool and Klopp want Arthur and get him? What does it mean? That in this country of incapable and mediocre people, you have to start looking in the mirror and spit in your eyes.”

It's a very interesting opinion from Cassano and one which will give Liverpool fans hope that they have a real player on their hands.

After gaining a big reputation with Barcelona, Arthur's career stuttered in Serie A but he now has the chance to kick start it again in the Premier League.

