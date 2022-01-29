Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester City at the end of the season with Liverpool said to be 'the next step in his career' according to a report.

The 24-year old's contract expires in June 2023 and with just 18 months remaining, it looks as though the player has made a decision to leave at the end of the current campaign.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to El Nacional, the Belgian international has rejected all offers from Leicester to extend his contract with it looking almost a certainty that the Foxes will not finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

After winning the FA Cup, it has been a very disappointing start to the season for Brendan Rodgers and his team. They currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League and dropped to the Europa Conference League after disappointing in the group stages of the Europa League

The Catalan publication says that the British media are reporting that the next step in his career will be to move to Liverpool with negotiations advanced already after Jurgen Klopp 'expressly requested' the player.

It goes on to say that the Reds will beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, and both Manchester clubs in the race for a player described as the 'complete midfielder'.

