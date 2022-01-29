Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester City at the end of the season with Liverpool said to be 'the next step in his career' according to a report.

The 24-year old's contract expires in June 2023 and with just 18 months remaining, it looks as though the player has made a decision to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Jordan Henderson Youri Tielemans

According to El Nacional, the Belgian international has rejected all offers from Leicester to extend his contract with it looking almost a certainty that the Foxes will not finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

After winning the FA Cup, it has been a very disappointing start to the season for Brendan Rodgers and his team. They currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League and dropped to the Europa Conference League after disappointing in the group stages of the Europa League

Read More

The Catalan publication says that the British media are reporting that the next step in his career will be to move to Liverpool with negotiations advanced already after Jurgen Klopp 'expressly requested' the player.

It goes on to say that the Reds will beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, and both Manchester clubs in the race for a player described as the 'complete midfielder'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson Youri Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'

3 minutes ago
Luis Diaz Alisson Joel Matip Porto
Transfers

Breaking: Journalist Confirms Luis Diaz Is Now A Liverpool Player After Transfer From FC Porto

45 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

Who Will Be The Fastest Player At Liverpool? Highest Speeds Recorded This Season Revealed For Salah, Mane, Diaz & Jota

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Claim Luis Diaz Has Completed Liverpool Medical Ahead Of January Transfer From FC Porto

2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto

3 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

3 hours ago
Liverpool Player Penalties Leicester
Articles

How Liverpool's First Team Squad Depth Will Look Assuming Luis Diaz Transfer Is Completed

3 hours ago
Ousmane Dembele
Non LFC

Report: Former Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Closing In On Possible Move To Arsenal As Barcelona Look To Swap For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

3 hours ago