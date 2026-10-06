‘Love Football More’—Neymar Issues Emotional Lionel Messi Tribute Ahead of Argentina Farewell

Countless tributes and messages have been directed Lionel Messi’s way in the hours leading up to his final game for Argentina. Long-time teammate, rival and close friend Neymar wrote a tribute of his own, stating Messi made him “love football even more.”

Neymar shared the pitch with Messi at the club level for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and was even present when Messi lifted his maiden Argentina trophy, given it came at the expense of Brazil in the 2021 Copa América. Before Messi’s farewell, Neymar took to social media to celebrate his friend’s illustrious international career.

“Anyone who loves football has enjoyed you throughout all these years,” Neymar posted to Instagram. “Today is your last game with the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you enjoy every second, may all the tributes today make you happy.

“It’s not only Argentina that thanks you, the whole world thanks you for everything you’ve done for football. Thank you for making me love football even more. It was an honor to have played against you, and even more so to have made history alongside you. THANK YOU, Leo Messi,” Neymar finished, adding an emoji of a goat at the end of his message.

Neymar and Messi won everything there was to win during their four seasons together at Barcelona, forming a lasting friendship and two-thirds of the greatest attacking trio in soccer history. The final head of that three-headed monster also paid homage to Messi before his last dance with La Albiceleste.

Luis Suarez’s Messi Tribute: ‘Feel Very Proud of Yourself’

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suárez have established a bond that extends beyond the pitch. | Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Alongside Messi and Neymar, Luis Suárez also won it all at Barcelona. The legendary Uruguayan striker then followed Messi to Inter Miami, and the duo are even co-owners of a soccer team in Suárez’s home country.

The pair of lethal South American goal scorers have been close friends for over a decade, and on Messi’s landmark day, Suárez made sure to pay his respects with a video tribute.

“Gordo! (chubby),” Suárez started, via DSports. “I just wanted to send you a big hug. I hope you enjoy your last match wearing your country’s national team shirt very much—which was so important for your career.

“You lived incredible things. You won things that every player wishes they could win representing your country. So you have a more than deserved recognition from all the people in appreciation of your career and what you represented for your country.

“Feel very proud of yourself. I send you a very big hug, and enjoy your day.”

Lionel Messi to Argentina: ‘Thank You for Loving Me So Much’

Oct. 6, 2026 is a day that will live forever in Argentina’s folklore: the day the whole nation bid farewell to the man that marked an entire era for Argentina. The landmark occasion started with adidas posting a video in which Messi shared a few words to Argentina, thanking the nation’s supporters for “loving me so much.”

“The moment has arrived,” Messi said to start the video. “I leave in peace. I gave it my all. This jersey was my dream, my pride and my life.

“Thank you for loving me so much. I’m going to miss you.”

Argentina will face Benin on Tuesday night at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Messi will make his 208th and final appearance for La Albiceleste, dropping the curtain on the international career of the greatest player of all time.