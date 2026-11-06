‘We’d Love to’—Phil Parkinson Explains Why Wrexham Didn’t Sign Striker in the Summer

Phil Parkinson would have “loved” to sign a top-quality striker in the summer but admits there was little value for money in the transfer market.

The Red Dragons are experiencing a shortage of attacking options after striker Sam Smith was ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Smith is due to undergo knee surgery next Wednesday, leaving Kieffer Moore and youngster Bailey Cadamarteri as the only available recognized strikers.

Wrexham are also without last season’s top scorer Josh Windass, who has suffered a slight setback in his return from an ankle injury, while fellow attacking players Nathan Broadhead and Callum O’Hare are also sidelined.

There was always a risk that Wrexham would be short of options in attack this season, an issue that has been exacerbated by the current injury crisis. However, Parkinson admits it was always going to be difficult to find a striker who could offer genuine value and improve his first-team squad.

Why Wrexham Didn’t Sign a Striker in the Summer

Wrexham signed attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare to bring extra creativity to the side. | Leila Coker/Getty Images

Wrexham spent $48 million on seven signings over the summer but did not add a striker, with the priority instead being to improve the creativity in their side. Former CEO Michael Williamson claimed the club was ‘comfortable’ with their options in attack before the summer transfer deadline.



Parkinson has revealed that, although he would have welcomed another attacking addition, the financial outlay required to sign a player of the right caliber made it difficult to complete a deal.

“I think with strikers, every manager and every club will always try to get an extra one,” he told Sports Illustrated. “But the thing is, strikers are hard to buy; they are very expensive, and you’ve got to make sure you’re bringing one in who is better, or at least as good as what you’ve got, or you’ve got to stick with what you’ve got. We’d love to have brought in another front player, but sometimes that can prove difficult. It is never for a want of trying at this club.”

Despite having only one fit recognized senior striker available for the midweek win over Middlesbrough, Wrexham’s goals came from midfielders George Thomason and Ollie Rathbone. In contrast, Boro lacked an attacking threat without injured top scorer Will Lankshear, who already has 15 goals to his name this season.

Every manager would like more goals throughout their team, but Parkinson believes Wrexham’s strength lies in having several players capable of contributing. The Red Dragons have already had nine different goalscorers this season.

“Everyone has got to chip in,” he says. “Center-backs: Joe Worrall has got a goal, Max (Cleworth) is a threat, (Callum) Doyley is a threat, Dom (Hyam). We have got threats in the box. Throughout the course of a season, players have got to chip in if you’re going to be successful. We have had that ever since I have been here, and we need it now with Sam out and the lads we have got out at the top of the pitch.

“I have said it many times, players have got to step up. Tommo and Ollie Rathbone did that.”