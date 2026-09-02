Seven Signed, 13 Leave: The Story of Wrexham’s Crazy Summer Transfer Window

The summer transfer window finally closed on Wrexham after a frantic deadline day at the Racecourse Ground.

The signings of Burnley defender Joe Worrall and Sheffield United playmaker Callum O’Hare were finalized in the final hours of the window, while they also allowed 13 senior players to leave the club across the summer. That number is likely to rise to 14, with Davis Keillor-Dunn’s proposed loan move to Sheffield Wednesday still being processed by the EFL.

It means manager Phil Parkinson now knows the squad he will be working with over the coming months as Wrexham continue their push toward the Premier League. The Red Dragons are still searching for their first win after three Championship matches and will look to pick up their first three points when they travel to face Millwall on Wednesday.

Here is a roundup of all the business Wrexham completed during the summer transfer window.

Every Player Wrexham Signed This Summer

Wrexham unveiled Danny Imray at the Empire State Building during their preseason tour. | @Wrexham_AFC on X

Danny Imray

Wrexham made Crystal Palace wingback Danny Imray their first signing of the summer transfer window for an initial fee of £5 million ($6.65 million). He signed a four-year deal at the Racecourse Ground and has started all three of their Championship matches so far.

Ben Whiteman

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman joined Wrexham for an initial fee in the region of £2.5 million ($3.3 million) on a three-year contract, with the option of an additional year. The central midfielder has started consecutive matches against Watford and Birmingham City.

Anthony Patterson

Wrexham paid a club-record transfer fee to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on a four-year deal. It is understood the Red Dragons paid £8 million ($10.8 million) upfront, with several performance-related add-ons included.

The previous transfer record was the £7.5 million ($10.1 million) spent to sign Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich Town last summer, although that deal could ultimately rise to a higher figure than Patterson’s total package.

Issa Kaboré

Wrexham secured the permanent signing of Manchester City defender Issa Kaboré following his loan spell with the club last season.

The Welsh club paid a fixed fee of £2 million ($2.7 million) to sign the Burkina Faso international on a three-year deal, which could rise to £4.8 million ($6.5 million) if various add-ons are met. Manchester City will also retain a 20% sell-on clause on any future transfer fee received, while the club will have “matching rights,” entitling them to match any transfer offer accepted.

Jacques Ekomié

Wrexham signed Angers defender Jacques Ekomié for a fixed fee of around £7 million ($9.5 million) on a four-year deal. That figure could rise to around £7.4 million ($10 million) if various add-ons are met. Angers also included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Joe Worrall

Wrexham signed Burnley defender Joe Worrall in a deal worth £2 million ($2.7 million) on deadline day. The experienced center back signed an initial two-year deal in North Wales, with the option of a third year at the club’s discretion.

Callum O’Hare

Wrexham signed Sheffield United playmaker Callum O’Hare in a deal worth £7 million ($9.5 million) on deadline day. The 28-year-old has inked an initial three-year deal, with the option for a fourth year.

Every Player Who Left Wrexham This Summer

Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee were both part of the team that won promotion from the National League in 2022. | Jacob King/PA Images/Getty Images

Andy Cannon

Wrexham released midfielder Andy Cannon after his contract expired at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has since signed for League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Jay Rodriguez

Wrexham released striker Jay Rodriguez after his contract expired in the summer. The 37-year-old remains without a club and could retire from professional soccer.

Mo Faal

Wrexham sent striker Mo Faal on loan to League Two side Port Vale. The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer, although the club have the option to extend his deal by another year.

Paul Mullin

Wrexham released club legend Paul Mullin after agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract. The three-time promotion winner subsequently signed for League Two side Rotherham United, where he has scored one goal in four appearances so far.

Tom O’Connor

Wrexham released midfielder Tom O’Connor after his contract was terminated. The three-time promotion winner signed a three-year deal with League One club Peterborough United.

Ryan Hardie

Wrexham sent striker Ryan Hardie on loan to Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers for the season. He still has two years remaining on his contract after joining from Plymouth Argyle just a year ago.

Lewis Brunt

Wrexham defender Lewis Brunt joined Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in the biggest sale of the Hollywood era. Bolton paid an initial £500,000 ($674,000) for the center back, with a further £250,000 ($337,000) available in potential add-ons.

Arthur Okonkwo

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo joined Championship rivals Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan. The Nigeria international is out of contract next summer, meaning his time at the club has effectively come to an end.

Ryan Barnett

Wrexham winger Ryan Barnett joined MK Dons on a season-long loan. The three-time promotion winner is in the final year of his contract and is expected to leave as a free agent next summer.

Conor Coady

Wrexham released defender Conor Coady after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. The 33-year-old made just six appearances during his solitary season at the club.

Dan Scarr

Wrexham sold defender Dan Scarr to League Two club Salford City on deadline day. The commanding center back was deemed surplus to requirements, with his departure helping facilitate the signing of fellow defender Worrall.

Elliot Lee

Wrexham released club legend Elliot Lee in the final hours of the summer window. The three-time promotion winner agreed to mutually terminate his contract after it became clear he would not be involved in the squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Harry Ashfield

Wrexham sold academy graduate Harry Ashfield to Peterborough United in the final hours of the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old was desperate to play regularly and Parkinson felt the offer was too good to turn down, despite his desire to keep him.