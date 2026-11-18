Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez insisted so long as he and Lionel Messi are “doing well” and “having fun,” they will continue pushing off retirement.

After former Barcelona and Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets hung up their boots last winter, incessant whispers spread throughout south Florida wondering if Messi and Suárez would soon follow them into the sunset.

The noise only got louder when Messi called it quits on his legendary Argentina career back in August. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ended his run on the international stage with a runners-up finish at the 2026 World Cup, where he took home the Silver Ball and Silver Boot.

Suárez, who previously retired from Uruguay in 2024, is used to the speculation, especially after following Messi to Inter Miami. But the No. 9 seemingly has no plans to end his career anytime soon, which is a viewpoint Messi shares.

“It’s difficult, but well, until we’re ready,” Suárez told Tot Costa when asked about how long they will continue to play before retirement. “As long as we keep having fun, enjoying ourselves and maintain that competitive edge and desire to win, we won’t stop. Neither he nor I, nor anyone else who has that ambition to achieve things.

“[Messi] has so much energy and desire to keep playing that I told him I’ll stop here. For now, as long as we’re doing well and enjoying ourselves, we’ll continue. On a personal level, we feel good; we’re not just here for the sake of it."

Suarez and Messi’s Contracts Tell Two Different Stories

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suárez are chasing another MLS Cup. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Messi previously quieted all rumors of retirement when he signed a contract extension with Inter Miami in October 2025. The Argentine pledged the next three years to the Herons, inking a deal that keeps him in a pink shirt through the 2028 season.

Suárez, on the other hand, only signed a one-year extension last December. As of now, the Uruguayan is set to become a free agent once the 2026 season comes to an end. But Suárez isn’t hitting the panic button.

“As long as I feel capable and help the team, we are talking with the club to keep moving forward because I feel good and the club is happy,” he said.

After a lackluster 2025 season that saw him ultimately lose his spot in Inter Miami’s XI, Suárez put together an impressive bounce-back campaign this year. The 39-year-old tallied 17 goals and 12 assists in the regular season, helping the Herons finish second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Suárez surely made a case for another extension, but contract talks will likely get pushed to the back burner during the MLS Cup playoffs.

Messi, Suarez Hoping to Make History This Postseason

IT’S THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR 🔥



The 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are LOCKED IN. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/SjSmqJXb2B — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 8, 2026

Inter Miami kick off their postseason run in a Round One best-of-three series against the Columbus Crew. It’s the first step in a long journey to retain their MLS Cup, a feat only previously achieved three times in the league’s history—D.C. United (1996, 1997), Houston Dynamo (2006, 2007) and LA Galaxy (2011, 2012).

Messi and Suárez know exactly what it takes to reach the mountaintop, and will need to be at their best to do so again, especially with how strong the competition is in just the Eastern Conference alone.

Inter Miami could potentially have to go through the Crew, New England and then record-breaking Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC before they can even get to the final, where the pressure would be at an all-time high.

“Inter Miami is one of the most high-profile teams in the world because of having Leo,” Suárez said. “If we lose a final, the news will be all over the world, but if we win, it’s less important. That’s the impact and the extra pressure that comes with it.”