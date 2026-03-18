‘Magic’—Mikel Arteta Reveals Secret Behind Arsenal’s 16-Year Champions League High

Mikel Arteta credited a team-wide willingness to press as the secret “magic” behind Arsenal’s progress to the Champions League quarterfinals for a third season in succession.

Only once before have the Gunners ever reached this stage of Europe’s most prestigious club competition in three straight years. Between 2007–08 and 2009–10, Arsène Wenger led the north London outfit to a pair of quarterfinals on either side of a semifinal exit at the hands of Manchester United.

Wenger made Arsenal Champions League regulars in the knockout stages but repeatedly hit the glass ceiling of the round-of-16. In seven consecutive seasons from 2011–17, the Gunners were denied entry to the quarterfinals. That they are now so frequent participants in this round is a point of particular pride for Arteta.

Arsenal’s Champions League Run

Season Round Achieved Opponent 2023–24 Quarterfinal Bayern Munich 2024–25 Semifinal Paris Saint-Germain 2025–26* Quarterfinal Sporting CP

* Season ongoing

“It’s really difficult to achieve that,” Arteta beamed after a comfortable 2–0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 on Tuesday night, “so the players deserve a lot of credit for that and especially with the schedule that we have now in the Premier League and all the competitions.

“I think it’s a context that is very, very, very difficult, but I’m very pleased and I think we deserve to be there.”

‘That’s the Magic’—Arteta Hails Eze’s Development

Eberechi Eze got the ball rolling on the night. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze’s ripsnorting blast into the top corner set the tone for an easy win over Leverkusen. Beyond his thunderous strike, the deft playmaker has improved over recent weeks, “building a better chemistry, a better understanding” with his teammates in the eyes of Arteta. “When you start to make a good game, a good action—an action that can win you the game—that lifts your confidence as well, and that's what every player needs.”

One key non-negotiable for every player in Arteta’s team is a keen work ethic. Arsenal’s two goals against Leverkusen came from high pressing scenarios which can offer an alternative creative avenue against teams which sit in resolutely low blocks.

“Without that [willingness to press], you don’t have any chance to play in this team,” Arteta warned. “Because everybody does it, and that’s the magic of it and the reason why we are so consistent in winning matches and preventing the opponent to score.”

Arsenal rank third for high turnovers in the Premier League this season, while only Liverpool have scored more goals from these scenarios than the hard-working Gunners.

Arsenal’s Route to 2025–26 Champions League Final

Sporting CP comeback complete. pic.twitter.com/T2hB4km4kU — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 17, 2026

Arsenal’s reward for their victory over Bayer Leverkusen is a quarterfinal clash with Sporting CP. The reigning Portuguese champions overturned a 3–0 deficit against Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday to bring an abrupt halt to that Norwegian fairytale.

The Gunners thumped Sporting 5–1 when they faced off in last season’s Champions League league phase, a game which saw Gabriel mock his future teammate Viktor Gyökeres by mimicking his mask goal celebration.

Should Arteta’s side find a way past their Portuguese foes once again, they will likely be up against another Iberian outfit in the semifinals. Atlético Madrid already have one foot in the quarterfinals after thrashing Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5–2 in the first leg.

Barcelona are favorites to meet Atlético in that final-four tie heading into Wednesday’s home clash with Newcastle United after a 1–1 draw on Tyneside.

On the other side of the draw, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid were the first to confirm their quarterfinal status, while it would take an almighty upset from Atalanta to prevent Bayern Munich advancing. Liverpool have more work to do against Galatasaray after losing the first leg in Istanbul 1–0, yet the recent form of Arne Slot’s side offers little hope of a run to the final, which is the earliest junction at which they can meet Arsenal.

Round Potential Opponents Quarterfinal Sporting CP Semifinal Newcastle/Barcelona or Atlético Madrid/Tottenham Final PSG, Galatasaray/Liverpool, Real Madrid or Atalanta/Bayern Munich

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