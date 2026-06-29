Man City Appoint Enzo Maresca—and Chelsea Lose Cool With Angry Statement

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca, whose controversial departure from Chelsea in January drew a frustrated response from the Blues.

City and Chelsea have spent weeks locked in negotiations over compensation for Maresca, who resigned as Blues manager on New Year’s Day following talks with his new employers over potentially replacing Pep Guardiola.

“In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season,” a Chelsea statement read.

“It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.

“No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the Club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge and accept his resignation.

“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation.

“Looking forward to next season, in Xabi Alonso, we have a Manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the Club’s supporters deserve and expect.”

Maresca Explains Nature of Chelsea Departure

Enzo Maresca walked away from Chelsea in January. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Maresca’s exit from Chelsea came as a huge surprise amid swirling reports of behind-the-scenes tensions, and the Italian was quick to apologize to his former employers for the circumstances of his departure.

“At the end of December 2025, I made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea,” he reflected. “The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City.

“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologize for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish. I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure.

“I am grateful to the club, the owners and the fans for giving me the opportunity.”

Man City Acknowledge When Contact Was Made

Pep Guardiola signed off after a decade in May. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

A City statement added: “We can confirm that confidential conversations took place between select representatives of City and Enzo Maresca in Autumn and Winter of 2025, while he was Chelsea FC’s Head Coach, regarding the possibility of him returning to City in a transitional leadership coaching capacity should Pep Guardiola decide to leave.

“We acknowledge Chelsea’s statement regarding the context of Enzo’s departure from Chelesa. We also acknowledge the context in which permission for discussions was given, and we recognize that his departure mid-season was disruptive to Chelsea’s season.

“Once terms were agreed with Enzo Maresca, Manchester City and Chelsea FC reached a mutually agreed settlement under which Chelsea FC will receive compensation.”

Maresca has signed a three-year contract at City and will begin his tenure in the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16, with an awkward reunion with Chelsea lined up for December.

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