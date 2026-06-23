Man City to Pay Exorbitant Compensation Fee to Chelsea, Complete Enzo Maresca Deal

Manchester City have reportedly learned the price of the compensation they will have to pay Chelsea to finally appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager, and it’s a hefty fee.

City will have to pay Chelsea in excess of $22.8 million (£17 million, €20 million) in compensation to finally announce Maresca as their new manager, according to Sky Sports.

A verbal deal between City and the Italian boss has already been agreed upon for almost a month. Maresca will sign a three-year contract to take over for Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium.

Maresca was Guardiola’s assistant during City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022–23. He left for Leicester City and guided them back to the Premier League in 2023–24, before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

The Italian spent one and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge before a tumultuous exit last New Year’s Day ended his tenure abruptly. The manner of his departure from Chelsea’s touchline is now impacting his imminent unveiling as City’s new boss.

Why Man City Needs To Pay Chelsea Compensation For Maresca

Enzo Maresca conquered two trophies during his time at Chelsea. | Michael Regan-FIFA/Getty Images

Maresca left Chelsea with three and a half years still left in the five-year contract he inked with the Blues in the summer of 2024. Chelsea didn’t outright sack the Italian. The language used when his exit was announced indicated it was more of a mutual decision.

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” the club’s statement read. “With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

It was also reported that City and Maresca began talks to make him Guardiola’s replacement while he was still serving as Chelsea’s manager and without the Blues’ permission.

Because of these two factors, Chelsea were considering reporting City to the Premier League for an illegal approach, plus taking legal action against Maresca for breach of contract.

In an effort to appease Chelsea and finally complete Maresca’s appointment, City appear willing to pay the Blues $22.8 million in compensation to end the matter—a sum significantly greater than the $13 million (£10 million) that was reported initially.

When Man City Could Officially Announce Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca (left) is familiar with a number of players in City’s current squad. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

According to ESPN, a settlement between City and Chelsea is close to being finalized and Maresca could be officially unveiled as the Cityzens new boss as early as this week.

Chelsea will receive a significant fee at a time they desperately need it after failing to qualify for European soccer next season, and City should shortly be able to announce their new man at the helm.

Following in the footsteps of Guardiola and what he achieved during his decade-long City career is daunting for any manager. Yet, City are confident that Maresca is more than capable of steering the Sky Blues to a new era of dominance.

Chelsea meanwhile are preparing for the dawn of a new era under Xabi Alonso, the man picked to finally bring some stability to the dugout and help the Blues return to prominence in the coming seasons.

Given how the whole saga has unfolded, Chelsea vs. Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Dec. 12 and particularly the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on April 24, 2027 are two must-watch matches of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC