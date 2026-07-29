Man City’s $267 Million Midfield Rebuild Paves Way for Rodri Exit

Six days after Elliot Anderson was unveiled as the most expensive signing in Manchester City history, the club is reportedly “accelerating” the pursuit of World Cup breakout star Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Bouaddi is just 18 years old but wowed World Cup audiences with his maturity and poise at the heart of Morocco’s midfield en-route to the quarterfinals.

The teenage prodigy, who played in a Champions League win for Lille over Real Madrid on his 17th birthday two seasons ago, is valued at $113.8 million (€100 million, £85.7 million) by his club. Together with the $154.1 million (£116 million) City invested in Anderson, it would take the price of a midfield rebuild at the Etihad Stadium this summer alone to almost €270 million.

Bouaddi looks increasingly destined for Manchester. In France, RMC Sport report that City are engaged in dual negotiations with both Lille and the player’s representatives. The talks with Lille to reach an agreement on a transfer fee have become "particularly intense” and City are considered to have a “significant advantage” over any other club.

Separately, Fabrizio Romano speaks of Manchester City’s “confidence” and growing optimism that a deal will be struck in the coming days. But it isn’t fully decided whether Bouaddi would join City immediately or spend the 2026–27 season with Lille.

Signing Bouaddi Makes it Easier to Let Go of Rodri

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the subject of progressing talks. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Bouaddi would effectively be the replacement for Rodri, who is now thought to be the subject of club-to-club negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos initially showed reluctance to pursue the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. But after his Golden Ball-winning World Cup—and in spite of being ruled out of action in the short term because of back surgery—an approach from Madrid is in motion.

Bouaddi, if he is to arrive straightaway—and that is something that could be influenced by how the Rodri talks progress—would make it easier to let the Spanish midfielder transfer.

Between the Morocco star and Anderson, City would have a strong blend of attributes in the center of the pitch, with the former the defense-first screen and the latter the box-to-box engine. Ultimately, both would be providing a platform for the likes of Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku to perform in the attacking third.

In support, City still have Nico González, Mateo Kovačić and Tijjani Reijnders. Whether all three stay with Anderson and now, as expected, Bouaddi on board—even if Rodri leaves—remains to be seen. Kovačić has entered the final year of his contract, while González and Reijnders both played less than either would have hoped or expected last season.

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