Real Madrid’s First Rodri ‘Approach’ to Man City Revealed After Major U-Turn

Real Madrid have reportedly opened club-to-club discussions with Manchester City over a transfer for midfielder Rodri.

The 2026 World Cup-winning captain has emerged as Madrid’s key central midfield target in recent days as the club continue to rebuild ahead of the new season.

After winning re-election of club president at the start of June, Florentino Pérez appointed José Mourinho as manager, with the goal of leading Madrid out of a period of stagnation.

Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries have all been signed so far this summer, with RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande set to arrive for north of $100 million.

One area the transfer business had yet to address was central midfield, with the club understood to be seeking a deep-lying controller—a profile largely missing at the Bernabéu since Toni Kroos’s 2024 exit.

Earlier in the window it had been reported that Pérez was not interested in moving for Manchester City’s Rodri. However, that has now changed. Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have made an official approach for Rodri, with “verbal discussions” underway.

Pérez is said to have given approval to the deal, while Madrid are prepared to spend over €50 million ($57 million) to land their target, who has just a year to run on his contract in England.

Why Has Pérez Changed His Mind on Rodri?

Florentino Pérez has come around on Rodri. | Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

For much of the summer it seemed as though Pérez was willing to let the chance to sign Rodri pass him by.

The 30-year-old was part of a key campaign process for his rival presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, with the renewable energy entrepreneur even boldly claiming he would refund all membership fees if he failed to land both Rodri and his City teammate Erling Haaland.

Pérez, meanwhile, appeared to distance himself from his challenger, with widespread reports claiming the incumbent leader was personally against a move—despite the obvious positives of signing a truly world-class operator, who is Madrid-born and fulfills a specific need in the roster.

The 79-year-old has a reputation for shunning older, more defensive-minded signings, perhaps doubly so those associated with his rivals.

However, it seems as though things have now changed. Rodri enhanced his reputation at the 2026 World Cup, breaking passing records on the way to winning the tournament’s Golden Ball, as Spain triumphed in North America.

Reports in the last week indicate that Pérez is now open to the move, with talks now underway. Madrid have a long history of being wooed by World Cup displays—though other factors like lack of suitable alternatives in the market may also have helped move the needle.

Is €50 Million Enough to Sign Rodri?

Rodri has just a year left on his Man City deal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

With just a year left to run on Rodri’s contract, the odds of Madrid concluding a deal are good.

With Pep Guardiola also bringing an end to his time at Manchester City this summer, the Spain captain may well feel the time for him is right to move on. If he chooses not to sign the contract extension currently on the table, City have only this window and January to recoup any kind of transfer fee.

Rodri has spoken positively of Madrid in the past, telling Cadena SER in 2024: “When Real Madrid call you, the best club in history, the most successful, everything that means ... Obviously, it’s an honour and you always have to pay attention, of course.”

According to Romano, Madrid are willing to offer around €50 million—less than half what they are paying for Diomande, or what City have spent this summer on new midfield recruit Elliot Anderson. However, Rodri’s contract situation means City won’t be able to demand an exorbitant fee, despite the player’s standing as the best in the world in his position. Age and availability are also factors with the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner now north of 30 and set to miss the start of next season after undergoing back surgery for a persistent issue.

Despite being an ever-present at this summer’s World Cup, he missed 24 matches through various injuries during the 2025–26 season.

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