Manchester City battled to a 2–2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday but will leave London with a sense of frustration over a handful of huge refereeing controversies.

Although it was Arsenal largely in the driver’s seat to open proceedings, Erling Haaland put City ahead in the 35th minute, burying a simple pass into corner netting to ignite the day’s excitement.

The Gunners wouldn’t be behind for long though, seeing Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz piece together a brilliant series of diving headers to put one past Gianluigi Donnarumma just six minutes later. The match remained level heading into the interval.

After a first half of moaning and unnecessary tackles, Enzo Fernández finally changed his tune. The Argentine midfielder regained City’s lead just three minutes into the second half, dashing onto the end of Ayyoub Bouaddi’s through ball into Arsenal’s box, before toe-poking it past center back Gabriel.

The Cityzens then sat back defensively to see out the win, which worked for over 30 minutes. The visitors could see the victory materializing; however, Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber snatched their glory in the 83rd minute, redirecting a corner kick taken by Eberechi Eze.

City thought they were going to be handed one final shot at victory when Viktor Gyökeres appeared to handle the ball in the 97th minute, but a VAR check ultimately decided the Arsenal striker’s hands were in a natural position. The controversy left a sour taste after what was an otherwise entertaining affair.

The Moment That Changed the Game

Jurriën Timber knotted the game at the last second. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Just when the Cityzens thought they had actually done it, Timber took it away. He redirected Eze’s corner kick into the net with his hip with just minutes to spare in regular time.

The goal went to a lengthy VAR check, as Gabriel’s elbow was shown to have collided with the back of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s head. Donnarumma remained on the ground for several minutes, requiring medical attention.

VAR ultimately determined that there was no foul, and Timber’s goal stood, changing the course of the game.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Iliman Ndiaye was never without pressure. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—5.7: Clutch save from his knees in the 15th minute. Came up big when needed with four total saves, but he couldn’t get the foul call he desperately needed.

RB: Matheus Nunes—6.5: Pretty unused on the far side.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—7.0: Did what was required of him, but Arsenal’s discipline often prevented his ability to break lines.

CB: Marc Guéhi—6.8: Stepped up to make a few clutch tackles to curb Arsenal’s quick advance. Dropped too deep on Arsenal’s first goal, losing track of both Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—7.7: Was all twisted up and danced around in the defensive third by Noni Madueke. Found his footing later on and even assisted Haaland’s opener.

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—7.6: Dynamic in the center of the park, but rather unsupported. Had a savvy breakaway and assist on Fernández’s second half finish.

CM: Elliot Anderson—6.9: Stripped of the ball on multiple occasions. Was wide open for a shot in the 32nd minute that Fernández ultimately chose to take himself from a poor angle. Much more commanding in the second half.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—7.8: Often rendered invisible on the right side. Swarmed whenever he had the ball, but began to break free toward the end of the first half and proved a dangerous threat by the end.

AM: Enzo Fernández—7.7: Spent more time on the ground or pulling silly fouls than actually on the ball. Got his act together in the second half for a stunning finish just three minutes after the interval.

LW: Jérémy Doku—6.7: Pulled down by his hair by Jurriën Timber in the first half; however, VAR controversially had “no angle” of it. Seemed to receive the same treatment from Bruno Guimarães, who also avoided seeing red.

ST: Erling Haaland—8.1: Beaten to every aerial ball in the first 20 minutes. Uninspiring until his clutch goal in the 35th minute, his first real shot of the afternoon.

SUB: Phil Foden (67’ for Doku)—6.6: Struggled to get involved.

SUB: Nico O’Reilly (67’ for Fernández)—6.1: The 21-year-old was often double-teamed in the midfield and muscled off the ball.

SUB: Mateo Kovačić (77’ for Ndiaye)—6.2: Struggled to get involved.

Subs not used: Gerónimo Rilli (GK), Rico Lewis, Rúben Dias, Vitor Reis, Floyd Samba, Allan

What the Ratings Tell Us

Erling Haaland opened scoring on Sunday. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

In classic Erling Haaland style, he showed up big in the moment required of him. He posted up in the center of the opponent’s box, receiving a cut-back pass from Joško Gvardiol that he easily buried into the bottom corner. The Norwegian striker has become a personal nightmare to the Gunners, scoring against Arsenal for the fifth Premier League game in a row. Haaland is up to 12 goals in his last eight matches in light blue and is now level with Eric Brook as City’s second leading scorer in the club’s 132-year history (177 total goals).

style, he showed up big in the moment required of him. He posted up in the center of the opponent’s box, receiving a cut-back pass from Joško Gvardiol that he easily buried into the bottom corner. The Norwegian striker has become a personal nightmare to the Gunners, scoring against Arsenal for the fifth Premier League game in a row. Haaland is up to 12 goals in his last eight matches in light blue and is now level with Eric Brook as City’s second leading scorer in the club’s 132-year history (177 total goals). It was rather surprising that Enzo Fernández didn’t get sent off at some point during Sunday’s affair. He was seemingly involved in every foul at the Emirates and was flashed a yellow card early in the first half. He ended his 67 minutes with four fouls committed and five suffered.

The Numbers That Explain Man City’s Frustrating Draw

City led for much of them gave because they made the most of their infrequent chances at goal, only one of which was a big chance. They buried two of their five shots on target . The visitors nearly doubled their expected goals, ending the match with a 1.10 xG .

They buried two of their . The visitors nearly doubled their expected goals, ending the match with a . Part of the reason for City’s impressive display was their ability to penetrate Arsenal’s box, with six of their seven shots coming from inside the box in the first half and 10 of 15 total across the whole match.

Statistic Arsenal Man City Possession 56% 44% Expected Goals (xG) 1.92 1.10 Total Shots 13 15 Shots on Target 5 5 Big Chances 6 1 Pass Accuracy 85% 83% Fouls Committed 18 14 Corners 6 3