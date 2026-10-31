Man City Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Subpar Cityzens Stumble Once Again

Manchester City suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat as they were beaten 1–0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on home soil.

Wednesday’s dress rehearsal in the Carabao Cup fourth round saw the Seagulls take the lead despite their eventual exit on penalties, and they repeated the feat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Yasin Ayari converted from close range in the 11th minute after some slack defending from the hosts, who were unable to source an equalizer before the end of a frustrating first half.

Some incredibly half-hearted penalty appeals and Iliman Ndiaye’s wayward header were the best City could muster by the halftime whistle, and things failed to improve during the second half.

The Cityzens were limited to half-chances in their search for an equalizer, with Ndiaye twice hitting the woodwork and Nico O’Reilly heading narrowly wide late in the match. For all the endeavor of Enzo Maresca’s men, they found themselves unable to unpick an excellent Brighton defense.

Defeat means City will surrender top spot in the Premier League if Arsenal beat Liverpool on Sunday, with an inquest required after back-to-back slip-ups early in the title fight.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Enzo Maresca witnessed a labored display from his team. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

For the opening seven gameweeks, City appeared invincible. Despite not always delivering the silky soccer on show during Pep Guardiola’s prime years, they were ruthlessly efficient, overcoming every obstacle in their path with an unwavering swagger. Even the club’s guilty verdict for nine years of financial misconduct couldn’t throw them off their stride.

But cracks have appeared in recent weeks during defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, and they have been widened in back-to-back battles with Brighton.

City were unconvincing midweek as they booked their Carabao Cup quarterfinal spot, with their rotated side struggling against a much-changed Brighton team. Defensively suspect and without great imagination in the final third, it was a similar story just three days later.

Without the injured Antoine Semenyo and following Rayan Cherki’s demotion to the bench, City were alarmingly lifeless as they huffed and puffed to break through Brighton’s stubborn rearguard. The midfield was without much penetration, while the forward unit lacked its usual incisiveness and polish.

At the other end, City were imperfect, too. Matheus Nunes’s costly blunder gifted the visitors their lead, with the right back’s missed clearance likely to be blamed on three matches out of the team through injury. But there were other warning signs, most notably when the hosts were sliced through prior to Maxim De Cuyper rifling over the bar from close range.

Come the full time whistle, City could have few complaints about the final outcome.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)

Nunes (right) gifted Brighton their lead. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—6.5: Quieter than his deputy Gerónimo Rulli was midweek. One terrible pass into midfield almost cost City, though.

RB: Matheus Nunes—6.0: Nunes’s blunder could be attributed to rustiness, but there are few excuses for such a basic mistake. One of several untidy moments for him.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—7.5: Brighton’s counter attacking sequences unnerved City on occasion, but Khusanov generally handled his individual duels effectively.

CB: Rúben Dias—6.7: Sloppy in possession—as were many of his teammates—and was rarely tested defensively.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—7.0: Offers an incredible attacking threat. Feasibly could have notched a goal or an assist on another day, consistently popping up in dangerous zones.

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—5.9: An unpolished performance from the youngster, who still has much to learn before being able to command the Premier League stage. Hooked before the hour.

CM: Elliot Anderson—7.5: Covered every last blade of grass courtesy of his endless engine. Whether snapping into tackles or sparking attacking sequences, Anderson was at the heart of things for City.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—7.0: City’s brightest spark for much of the encounter, but profligacy proved his barrier to success. Spurned his side’s most promising moments.

AM: Enzo Fernández—6.3: Produced a tame performance when unleashed in the advanced midfield role, and was unsurprisingly sacrificed as Maresca sought an equalizer.

LW: Jérémy Doku—8.3: Caused chaos with his speed and directness, but, as is so often the case with Doku, the end product didn’t match the build-up. Just gave the ball away so much.

ST: Erling Haaland—6.2: Typically isolated for much of the encounter—underscored by his 12 first-half touches, nine fewer than Donnarumma—and therefore unable to add to his nine Premier League goals.

SUB: Rayan Cherki (55’ for Bouaddi)—6.5: Brought on to produce some magic. Failed to do so.

SUB: Nico O’Reilly (64’ for Fernández)—6.8: Missed an excellent opportunity in the dying embers.

SUB: Allan (79’ for Ndiaye)—6.0: An enthusiastic runner.

SUB: Phil Foden (79’ for Gvardiol)—6.0: On the fringes.

Subs not used: Gerónimo Rilli (GK), Rico Lewis, Marc Guéhi, Vitor Reis, Mateo Kovačić.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Enzo Fernández (left) was hardly involved. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

This was a lackadaisical performance from the Cityzens, which was epitomized by the early mistake made by Nunes . The right back failed to clear a routine delivery to the far post, which eventually rebounded into the path of the grateful Ayari. In the end, that proved a decisive error.

. The right back failed to clear a routine delivery to the far post, which eventually rebounded into the path of the grateful Ayari. In the end, that proved a decisive error. There were some deeply disappointing performances in midfield, too. Ayyoub Bouaddi showed his rawness with a messy display, while Enzo Fernández was completely anonymous until his second-half exit. The saving grace was Elliot Anderson , who was at his destructive and energetic best at the Etihad.

showed his rawness with a messy display, while was completely anonymous until his second-half exit. The saving grace was , who was at his destructive and energetic best at the Etihad. City’s lack of attacking spark left Erling Haaland feeding off scraps. The Norwegian has grown accustomed to being on the periphery, but he was particularly lonely while leading the line as his teammates failed to deliver any real service to him.

The Numbers That Explain Man City’s Frustrating Afternoon

Brighton nullified their hosts impressively in the opening 45 minutes, limiting the high-scoring Cityzens to just one shot on target and 0.55 expected goals .

. While the hosts created more after the break, they were wasteful when opportunities arose. They failed to score from 21 shots, six efforts on target and five big chances .

. Maresca will be concerned by the fact his team allowed four big chances, as well as conceding for a sixth straight game.

Statistic Man City Brighton Possession 62% 38% Expected Goals (xG) 1.92 1.00 Total Shots 21 7 Shots on Target 6 3 Big Chances 5 4 Pass Accuracy 84% 77% Fouls Committed 9 13 Corners 8 2