Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Haaland Returns to Lead Fearsome Forwards

The second part of Manchester City’s double bill with Brighton & Hove Albion offers the Premier League leaders the chance to solidify their place at the summit.

The Cityzens, who conquered Brighton on penalties in the Carabao Cup midweek, can clinch their eighth win of the league season at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, which would almost certainly guarantee them top spot for at least another week.

Victory is particularly important considering last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Aston Villa, which extinguished City’s perfect record in the Premier League. Nicolas Jackson’s brace punished an error-strewn performance, with major improvements required for Brighton’s visit.

Here’s the side Enzo Maresca could select.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Despite Gerónimo Rulli’s heroics midweek and Donnarumma’s glaring error at Villa Park, Maresca has confirmed the Italian as the undisputed first-choice between the posts.

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Matheus Nunes should return to the matchday squad after missing the last three games, but Maresca could persist with Khusanov at right back until the Portugal international regains full match sharpness.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias secured a well-earned rest in the cup, leaving him fresh for the visit of the division’s top scorers. Brighton have managed 23 goals in eight outings, with three of those scored against Arsenal last month.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The Englishman’s costly error at Villa Park saw him sacrificed at halftime, and he conceded another two goals as one of few retained starters on Wednesday evening. It’s not been the best spell for Guéhi.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Nico O’Reilly continues to push the 24-year-old at left back, but the England international played the entirety of the first match with Brighton, leaving the door open for Gvardiol’s return.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson has made an outstanding start to his City career, instantly filling the shoes of Rodri in admirable fashion. After Erling Haaland, the midfielder is the next guaranteed name on the teamsheet.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Enzo Fernández—It’s been a steady introduction for Fernández, who is yet to reach the peak of his powers in a light blue jersey. He could use a statement performance against Brighton having been overshadowed by Anderson to date.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—During an off-day at Villa Park, it was Ndiaye who looked most likely to spark City into life. The summer recruit nabbed an assist and consistently wreaked havoc down the right wing.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Maresca will be wary of overloading Cherki, who has already played 13 times this season, but City find it difficult to replace his creativity in attacking zones. He’s already delivered six goals and three assists.

LW: Jérémy Doku—City’s turbo-charged winger will likely return to the starting lineup. They need consistent performances from him moving forward given Antoine Semenyo will be missing until after the November international break.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland leads the Premier League for goals scored this season with an impressive haul of nine. He’s also netted seven times in as many matches with Brighton previously, only blanking once against them.