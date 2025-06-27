Man City’s Route to 2025 Club World Cup Final: Potential UCL Final Repeat Beckons
A new-look Manchester City eased their way into the Club World Cup by efficiently dispatching Wydad AC in their opening group game, but they’ve since moved through the gears and have quickly established an imperious groove.
Ilkay Gündoğan lamented his team’s speed in possession despite their 6–0 rout on Matchday 2, during which he scored twice, but the German must’ve been thrilled with how the Cityzens performed against Juventus in a shootout to win Group G.
A 5–2 rout of the Italian side means Pep Guardiola’s side enter the knockout stages in a confident mood, with their refreshed squad keen on quickly making amends for a trophy-less 2024–25.
Here’s Man City’s potential route to the Club World Cup final.
Man City Last 16 Opponents
Man City’s ominous victory over Juventus means they enter the knockout stages as Group G winners. Their opponents in the round of 16 were decided later in the day, with Al Hilal escaping the gauntlet to meet the Cityzens.
Simone Inzaghi’s side required a favour from Real Madrid against RB Salzburg, which they duly received, and the Saudi champions took care of business themselves to qualify as Group H runners-up. Al Hilal beat the already eliminated Pachuca 2–0 in their final group game to usurp Salzburg.
City have never faced the Saudi Pro League side before, but they will encounter a familiar face in João Cancelo, who started all three group games for Al Hilal.
Man City’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents
Al Hilal proved in their opening group game against Real Madrid that they will be no walkovers this summer, but Man City will still be expected to advance into the quarterfinals, especially if they’re able to reach the level of their Juventus triumph.
There’s bound to be a leap in difficulty in the last eight, with UEFA Champions League finalists Inter a potential opponent. The Nerazzurri may have been thumped by Paris Saint-Germain in Munich and were forced to struggle their way to top spot in Group E, but Cristian Chivu’s side produced a measured display against a feisty River Plate team in their final group game to advance as group winners.
To set up a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, the Nerazzurri will have to bypass a defensively resilient Fluminense team that kept two clean sheets in Group F. The Brazilians have shone in the States so far, and Inter will be forced to work hard for their round of 16 victory.
Man City’s Potential Semifinal Opponents
If Guardiola’s men fail to encounter a Brazilian opponent in the quarterfinals, there’s a better chance of a samba match-up in the semis. Botafogo and Palmeiras face off in the round of 16, meaning one of them is guaranteed a spot in the last eight.
However, the winner of that affair could take on Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea with a spot in the semifinals at stake. The Blues have already lost to Série A opposition this summer in the form of Flamengo, and they’ll first have to bypass Benfica before they can even think about a potential tussle with Man City in the last four.
While the Blues have a spotless record against the Portuguese giants, Benfica enter the knockouts off the back of a gritty win over Bayern Munich. Maresca’s men beat Los Angeles FC and ES Tunis in the group stage, but failed against their first opposition of note.
Man City’s Potential Final Opponents
On paper, it looks like Man City are on the ’easier’ side of the draw, even if the Brazilian teams have sparkled at the tournament up to this point.
City can ignore the opposite side for the time being, but they will have to face one of the eight teams in the final.
European champions Paris Saint-Germain were rocked by Botafogo on Matchday 2, but are still the team to beat. They’re facing Inter Miami in the last 16, which means, for the first time in his career, Lionel Messi faces a former club.
Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich could be a barnstorming fixture, while Real Madrid vs. Juventus is a historical blockbuster. Madrid are starting to find their stride under new manager Xabi Alonso. Borussia Dortmund won Group F without convincing, and they may well be on upset alert against Monterrey.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article