Man City vs. Arsenal: Confirmed Lineups for Premier League Title Showdown

The Premier League title could be decided on Sunday when leaders Arsenal make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

The Gunners have an imposing six-point lead on paper but will be wary of watching that evaporate before their eyes. A win for City would extend that gap to three ahead of a midweek meeting with Burnley, at which point they could be top of the league.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could end the day nine points clear, with such a lead that their name might as well start being engraved on the trophy. Games don’t come much bigger than this one.

Man City Confirmed Lineup vs. Arsenal

Man City are feeling positive. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

With no fresh injury issues to address, Pep Guardiola has stuck with the same lineup that dismantled Chelsea last weekend.

Danger man Erling Haaland starts up top as he seeks to add to his 33 goals across all competitions this season. Rayan Cherki, flanked by Jérémy Doku and Antoine Semenyo, will hope to provide for the Norway international.

Bernardo Silva, fresh off announcing his departure at the end of the season, continues at the base of midfield alongside Rodri.

John Stones, Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias are all out injured in defense, but the recent form of those available may have been enough to keep that trio out anyway. The ever-improving Abdukodir Khusanov partners Marc Guéhi, with Matheus Nunes on the right side of the back line and exciting youngster Nico O’Reilly on the left. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal.

Starting XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Nico, Aït-Nouri, Savinho, Foden.

Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Man City

Declan Rice leads Arsenal from midfield. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Club captain Martin Ødegaard returns from injury to start for Arsenal, joining Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke behind central striker Kai Havertz, who gets the nod over Viktor Gyökeres or Gabriel Jesus.

Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi continue on in midfield, shielding the dominant defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel. Injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Jurriën Timber at fullback mean Cristhian Mosquera starts on the right and Piero Hincapié on the left.

David Raya looks to add to his 15 clean sheets in goal, hoping to get one over on his closest competition for the Golden Glove award. Donnarumma sits second in the charts with 12 shutouts.

There is no Bukayo Saka, who misses out with a minor Achilles injury. Young Max Dowman begins on the bench.

Starting XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Eze, Ødegaard, Madueke; Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyökeres, Nørgaard, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

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