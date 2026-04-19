Man City vs. Arsenal: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Title Showdown

While Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium will not officially decide who wins the 2025–26 Premier League title, the game’s significance cannot be understated.

Manchester City and Arsenal have been here before. In 2022–23, a City team in the ascendancy seized upon a depleted Gunners in April on their way to the title. The following season, Mikel Arteta’s side played for a point in late March to keep the Cityzens buoyant in what was a three-horse race at the time. They’d later lose at home to Aston Villa and allow the perennial champions to triumph again.

Like 2022–23, Arsenal have led the way for so long, but there’s a sense that the Gunners are running out of steam at a critical juncture. While City have seldom performed like a vintage Pep Guardiola-led iteration this term, they seem to be heading into form at just the right moment.

The contrast in both teams’ momentum means plenty are backing the hosts to further enliven the title race, but Arteta’s stubborn Arsenal could have something special in store for Guardiola’s men, having learned from their Carabao Cup final defeat.

Here are four key battles that could decide Sunday’s titlte showdown.

1. Goalkeepers Decisive

Two of the world’s best goalkeepers face off. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Plenty are projecting a slog at the Etihad, with Arteta’s Arsenal likely to use the blueprint that wasn’t pretty but ultimately worked against Sporting CP to secure the result they need.



It may be a showdown of few attacking moments, meaning the two excellent shot-stoppers between the posts are bound to play a key role. One lapse could prove decisive, or a huge save at a critical moment may preserve an advantage.



Arteta’s decision to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final backfired massively, but there’s no doubt that David Raya will start this weekend. Raya is set to claim a third successive Premier League Golden Glove award, but the Spaniard, statistically, has been outperformed by Gianluigi Donnarumma this season.



According to Opta, the Italian has prevented the fifth-highest number of goals in the division (+3.5), while Raya ranks 15th (-1.0). Donnarumma also boasts the highest save percentage in the Premier League (73.6%).



Arsenal’s stern defense means Raya is counted upon less than City’s towering goalkeeper, who thwarted the Gunners’ Champions League ambitions last season and could compromise their title dream this time around.



The creative woes of those in north London suggest Donnarumma is unlikely to be peppered, with his footwork and ability to claim the high ball bound to come under scrutiny.

2. Taming Cherki

Cherki came to the fore last weekend. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola admitted that balancing this Man City team has been a big challenge, but the Spaniard seems to have found a solution by reading some Eckhart Tolle and “letting go.”



Guardiola lamented his decision not to start Rayan Cherki in the 1–1 draw at West Ham United last month and has since relied upon the dazzling Frenchman in a No. 10 role relentlessly.



While Arteta has been accused of caution and risk-aversion, Guardiola has embraced his team’s attacking firepower, with balance provided by Nico O’Reilly’s hybrid role that’s allowed Bernardo Silva to roam and Cherki to thrive.



After a monotonous opening 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge last weekend, Cherki came to the fore at a critical moment in City’s season, notching a pair of assists that helped his team take a 2–0 lead. Only Bruno Fernandes (18) has more assists than Cherki (10) in the Premier League this term.



The hosts have an array of threats, particularly in wide areas, but Cherki is the masterful heartbeat who’s operating as City’s X-factor down the stretch. Arteta is unlikely to opt for an Ander Herrera on Eden Hazard-like approach, as José Mourinho did in 2017, but Arsenal’s midfield and defense must pay close attention.



Martín Zubimendi has been caught wandering at times during the second half of the season, but was back to his best in the week, while William Saliba is typically effective when tasked with stepping up to stop any trouble from brewing at source.

3. Erling Haaland vs. Gabriel

A titanic duel awaits. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has scored five times in 10 appearances against the Gunners, including one in each of the previous three meetings between these foes.



Still, Arsenal’s stellar center back pairing of William Saliba and Erling Haaland has generally done a fine job of limiting the Norwegian’s sights of goal. The striker merely needs a sniff to make the difference.



City have shown, amid their recent resurgence, that they can win without Haaland’s goals, but his influence on any game he’s involved in is distinct. Last week, for example, Haaland’s box-presence attracted two Chelsea defenders, leaving the onrushing O’Reilly one-on-one with Andrey Santos. The City youngster overpowered the Brazilian to head home Cherki’s cross and hand the visitors a crucial lead.



The concerted effort teams make to shun Haaland has forced others to step up, but Arteta may trust his primary stopper, Gabriel, with a vintage man-marking job to ensure his resources aren’t stretched elsewhere.



There’s no love lost between the pair, and Gabriel will be keen to make the duel as physical as possible. He can’t be left on an island with City’s leading man, but should feel comfortable as long as Haaland is within his grasp.



Their tussle, especially inside the Arsenal box, will be as crucial as any in shaping Sunday’s game.

4. Stopping Arsenal’s Set-Pieces

Arsenal have struggled mightily to create from open play in recent weeks. | Tom Jenkins/ Getty Images

Arsenal’s average non-penalty xG over the past five games is 1.2—the second-lowest it’s been over any five-game stretch this season.



Chance creation from open play has been an issue for much of the season, with chief playmakers Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka either injured or not performing at the expected level.



Worryingly for the Gunners, their set-piece proficiency has been unable to bail them out either as of late. They haven’t scored from a corner or free-kick in any of their 10 previous games.



However, there’s no doubt that the visitors will lean heavily on their dead-ball prowess on Sunday, despite City’s comfort when defending such situations. They’ve surrendered the second-lowest xG from set-pieces in the league. Nine concessions don’t exactly scream impenetrable, mind.



Arteta may have a few dark arts up his sleeve to ensure these moments are maximized, especially if their open-play issues persist. Saka has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

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