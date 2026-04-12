Four Key Takeaways As Man City Blow Chelsea Away, Send Arsenal Warning

Manchester City have Premier League leaders Arsenal in their sights, with the Gunners’ lead trimmed to six points after Chelsea were overpowered by the Cityzens at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth’s 2–1 victory over the Gunners on Saturday only emboldened Pep Guardiola’s side entering Sunday‘s critical duel. However, it took a little while for the title-chasers to warm into proceedings, with a stodgy first half meaning the teams entered half-time goalless.

But City turned it on when they needed it most. Three goals in 17 minutes eased them past the Blues and set them up perfectly for next week’s all-important duel at the Etihad.

Here are four takeaways from City’s emphatic win in west London.

Nico O’Gvardiol

O’Reilly celebrates in front of the away end. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City fought off an Arsenal team that weren’t so willing to surrender points two seasons ago, with perfection required down the stretch to pip the Gunners to the league title.

During that run-in, summer arrival Joško Gvardiol was the surprise protagonist. The center back was performing a specialized role for Guardiola at left back, and the Croat embarked on a pivotal scoring run that helped the Cityzens resist Arsenal’s impressive charge.

Gvardiol contributed to goals in four of City’s final seven games, scoring four times. He’s been unable to contribute this time around, having suffered a significant injury in January, but Guardiola has found his unlikely hero for 2025–26.

Converted academy midfielder Nico O’Reilly compromised Arsenal’s quadruple dream with a brace in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, having emerged as a proficient box-crashing left back this term. He‘s notched eight goal contributions, and his fifth goal of the Premier League season helped City break Sunday’s game open.

Taking advantage of the attention Erling Haaland draws, O’Reilly outmuscled Andrey Santos in the Chelsea box to meet Rayan Cherki’s inviting cross and head beyond Robert Sánchez.

Guardiola will be hopeful the knock that forced him off won’t see him miss next week’s decisive duel, but their light-hearted interaction as O’Reilly departed the field seemed to suggest that he’ll be okay for Arsenal’s visit.

"Free Soul" Takes Control

Rayan Cherki teed up City’s first and second goals. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There were few signs in the first half that the visitors were seizing the golden opportunity Bournemouth presented them with by prevailing at the Emirates.

City’s work at Stamford Bridge was monotonous for 45 minutes, with the eventless nature of the first half perhaps encouraging those watching on in north London, hopeful that Chelsea would secure a result.

The emphatic turnaround after the restart could be attributed to a half-time dressing down from the manager, but the ultimate problem-solver didn’t need to do anything particularly special to facilitate an imperious upsurge. City forgot who they had in Rayan Cherki to kick-off Sunday’s game, but that specific state of amnesia crucially faded.

Cherki’s ingenuity prised Chelsea apart. He took responsibility at a critical moment in City’s season, delivering superbly for O’Reilly before dangling the carrot to set up Marc Guéhi’s brilliantly-taken goal. Cherki’s punched pass took three Chelsea players out of the game, having teased his way across Sánchez’s box, waiting for a bite.

He’s the "free soul" that typifies what this City team are. Guardiola has seldom embraced such figures post-Lionel Messi, but Cherki’s talent has been deemed impossible to ignore by a manager who zigs when the rest of the division zags. This physical, set-piece dominated Premier League is bereft of Cherki-like profiles who take us back to a simpler, bygone era, and he’s the trump card who’s spearheading City’s late-season surge.

What Now for Liam Rosenior?

Chelsea were eventually overpowered. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

BlueCo’s man has already lost factions of a demanding fanbase, with plenty sceptical of Liam Rosenior’s capacity to lead a soccer club that has had the likes of Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel as its figureheads over the past decade.

Chelsea put seven past League One strugglers Port Vale last weekend, but expectations entering Sunday’s contest were low. Before the international break, the Blues were bounced out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, and overwhelmed by Everton on Merseyside.

So, many would’ve been pleasantly surprised with what Chelsea were initially able to produce against City. Rosenior may not boast the aura of a Blues manager, but he has shown a willingness to tinker tactically and trouble opponents as a result.

Here, Chelsea’s aggressive man-to-man press facilitated a sloppy opening to the game from the visitors. They were able to turn the ball over high and create chances off turnovers. Cole Palmer and João Pedro produced bright moments between the lines, while Pedro Neto seemingly had the beating of compatriot Matheus Nunes.

But Chelsea were unable to capitalize on their early momentum, with City eventually gaining a foothold before taking complete command by the hour mark. The hosts were ultimately undone by an imperious City surge that so many would’ve succumbed to, but their inability to lay a punch in response undoubtedly would’ve disappointed supporters.

Four points back in the top-five race, Chelsea’s season has drifted. Chelsea Football Club may well be drifting, too.

City Embracing Run-In

"It’s a mindset" | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

These Manchester City players cannot wait for Arsenal’s visit next week. Long heralded as a potential title-decider, there’s a sense of inevitability regarding the outcome.

City are growing at just the right moment, embracing the pressure that comes with title run-ins, while Arsenal are showing signs of wilting once more. Few in north London will be looking forward to next Sunday’s trip to the Etihad.

They had the chance to move 12 points clear ahead of City’s clash in west London, but again toiled in defeat as a fearless Bournemouth took charge. Arsenal simply haven’t performed at a title-winning level for months, clawing around for points, while City have rediscovered a swagger that typified the brilliance of their very best teams of the not-so-recent past.

Win next week, as the majority expect them to, and it’ll be hard to bet against them reclaiming the Premier League title.

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