Man City vs. Arsenal: Last Five Results

Arsenal vs. Manchester City hasn’t quite captured the imagination as a Premier League title rivalry compared to more romantic competitors.

These two teams have fought tooth and nail at the summit in three of the previous four seasons, and the upcoming duel in Manchester will most likely decide who ends up as the competition’s latest victor.

We’re too far into the rivalry to continue describing this contest as a “master vs. apprentice” affair, with Mikel Arteta, despite the lack of silverware, ascending to levels beyond. A first league title in 22 years is staring his weary team in the face, with anything but a defeat on Sunday further emboldening Arsenal’s already strong hopes, even if they’ve teased a collapse in recent weeks.

Previous title showdowns between the pair have either been one-sided or damp squibs, but Man City and Arsenal have combined to offer drama, tension and excitement, too.

Here’s a reminder of the previous five head-to-head results.

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Man City 0–0 Arsenal (March 31, 2024)

The Gunners played for a point down the stretch. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

It was a slightly different scenario for Arsenal two years ago when they made the trip north to the Etihad at the end of March. Liverpool were still in the title hunt, but there was a sense that the Gunners could’ve chucked Pep Guardiola’s side out of the race by prevailing in Manchester.

Instead, Arteta’s men played for a point. They sought to contain the hosts, who didn’t offer all that much in a bid to break Arsenal’s resistance.

It was a game of very few chances, with the visitors failing to make the most of promising counterattacking moments late on.

The stalemate was one of the few blemishes either team suffered down the stretch, but Arsenal’s subsequent defeat to Aston Villa ultimately handed City another title.

Man City 2–2 Arsenal (September 22, 2024)

Arsenal’s set-piece dominance came to the fore. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

An imperious conclusion to 2023–24 remarkably ended without silverware, but there was a sense entering the following season that this would be Arsenal’s year.

While Guardiola’s Cityzens would be tough to rule out, they were compromised by the ACL tear suffered by Ballon d’Or winner Rodri in this early season fixture at the Etihad.

A fiery start to the contest was opened up by Erling Haaland, who made the most of some excellent work from Savinho. A Riccardo Calafiori stunner out of nowhere restored parity, and Arsenal stole the advantage when Gabriel powered home from a corner.

Leandro Trossard’s controversial second yellow card rendered the away side’s second-half task tough, but a stout defense kept City at bay up until the very last moment. John Stones crashed home a stoppage-time equalizer to rescue a point for the toiling hosts.

Arsenal 5–1 Man City (February 2, 2025)

The Myles Lewis-Skelly game. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

City would embark on their poorest Premier League campaign since Guardiola’s first in Manchester after losing Rodri for the long-term, with Arsenal instead competing with Arne Slot’s Liverpool for the title in 2024–25.

And this seemed like a statement of intent from Arteta’s men. The Arsenal boss had long been accused of refusing to trust a burgeoning academy, but two Hale End starlets had their footprints all over this rout of the perennial champions.

Haaland haunted the Gunners again, but Arsenal took command in the aftermath. Myles Lewis-Skelly scored their third, stealing the City striker’s celebration while he was at it, too, then the finishing touches of a 5–1 beatdown were put together by Ethan Nwaneri’s sumptuous left boot.

The victory cut Liverpool’s lead at the top to six, but Arsenal would soon fade.

Arsenal 1–1 Man City (September 21, 2025)

Gabriel Martinelli salvaged a point late. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Very rarely do you see an Arteta-led Arsenal team exposed on the counterattack as they were by Man City here.

Tijjani Reijnders took the Premier League by storm on his debut, and he produced for the Cityzens again at the Emirates, driving forward in transition before teeing up Haaland to convert with his weaker right foot.

It was a slog for the visitors in the aftermath, though, with Arsenal eventually gaining a foothold and suffocating the Cityzens in a way that Guardiola’s men have seldom suffered before. That forced the Spaniard to not merely change tack, but ideoligcally shift. Out came the buses, with Jérémy Doku utilised as a one-man dribbling machine to help City get up the pitch.

They did a good job of limiting Arsenal to half-chances, but a late lapse allowed the hosts to punish. Gianluigi Donnarumma’s hesitance coming off his line left him powerless to stop Gabriel Martinelli from drawing Arsenal level with a cute lob 93 minutes into a sluggish contest.

Arsenal 0–2 Man City (March 22, 2026)

Nico O’Reilly’s brace lit up the Carabao Cup final. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

This was meant to be Arsenal’s grand day out. A euphoric two-legged victory over Chelsea thrust the Gunners to their first Carabao Cup final in eight years and the chance to end their six-year wait for a second piece of silverware under Arteta’s tutelage.

City were seemingly there for the taking. Stuttering in the Premier League and dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, this wasn’t a team to be feared under the arch.

But Arsenal performed almost as if they were an underdog searching for moments of promise against a far superior opponent. After James Trafford made an excellent triple save early, City grew and grew, peaking at the start of the second half. They produced a 20-minute sequence reminiscent of their very best under Guardiola, but it took a Kepa Arrizabalaga howler to break the final open.

Nico O’Reilly’s quick-fire brace took the game away from Arsenal, as City claimed their fifth Carabao Cup crown of the Guardiola era.

Man City vs. Arsenal Last Five Results

Date Result Competition March 22, 2026 Arsenal 0–2 Man City Carabao Cup September 21, 2025 Arsenal 1–1 Man City Premier League February 2, 2025 Arsenal 5–1 Man City Premier League September 22, 2024 Man City 2–2 Arsenal Premier League March 31, 2024 Man City 0–0 Arsenal Premier League

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