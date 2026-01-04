Man City vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea take to the field for the first time since the departure of Enzo Maresca when they make the tricky trip to Premier League title challengers Manchester City on Sunday.
Maresca’s sudden Stamford Bridge exit has dominated headlines over recent days as BlueCo pull the plug on yet another manager. The Italian’s fractured relationship with the ownership group contributed to the termination of his contract, with Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane taking charge of the battle with City.
Results were also a contributing factor in Maresca’s departure, as were links with City as Pep Guardiola’s long-term successor. Uncertainty engulfs Chelsea heading to the Etihad Stadium as they seek only a second win in eight Premier League games.
City will be eager to take full advantage of Chelsea chaos as they look to keep pace with title rivals Arsenal. Their goalless draw at Sunderland allowed the Gunners to move further clear at the summit, with another slip-up at home to Chelsea unacceptable.
Guardiola’s men had won eight on the spin before their stalemate on Wearside and they will be favourites to clinch their first victory of 2026 against the managerless Blues.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of a titanic affair.
What Time Does Man City vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Darren England
Man City vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 3 wins
- Chelsea: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Chelsea
Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01/01/26
Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth - 30/12/25
Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25
Chelsea 1–2 Aston Villa - 27/12/25
Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25
Newcastle 2–2 Chelsea - 20/12/25
Man City 2–0 Brentford - 17/12/25
Cardiff 1–3 Chelsea - 16/12/25
Crystal Palace 0–3 Man City - 14/12/25
Chelsea 2–0 Everton - 13/12/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Not televised
Man City Team News
An injury to Nico González midweek means he is a doubt at the base of midfield against Chelsea, potentially leading to a return to the starting lineup for Rodri earlier than expected. The Spaniard was excellent when he came off the bench at the Stadium of Light.
Savinho also picked up an injury on New Year’s Day and the Brazilian will be absent against the Blues, joining John Stones, Oscar Bobb and ex-Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić in the treatment room.
Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are both missing as they’re on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Joško Gvardiol and Tijjani Reijnders could re-enter the XI against Chelsea.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Man City predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Silva, Foden; Haaland.
Chelsea Team News
McFarlane is unlikely to change much from Maresca’s most recent lineup against Bournemouth but he will be devastated to be without Moisés Caicedo, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season.
Ex-City midfielder Roméo Lavia is also absent in the engine room alongside summer signing Dário Essugo, while Levi Colwill appears set to be joined by fellow defender Jorrel Hato on the sidelines.
Marc Cucurella is a doubt for the clash with City and will be sorely missed if he’s unavailable, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended after failing a drugs test.
Chelsea will need Cole Palmer to sparkle against his old employers.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Fernández; Estêvão, Palmer, Neto; Pedro.
Man City vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
City won both meetings with Chelsea last season and will be expected to clinch another victory over their fellow ‘Big Six’ side on Sunday. The Cityzens are in stronger form and boast an array of red-hot forwards ready to hurt the Blues.
Chelsea will be without a full-time manager in the dugout but the players might well react to the shock dismissal of Maresca on the pitch. This game can produce chaotic encounters and McFarlane’s men certainly have the capacity to hurt City in transition.