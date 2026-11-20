After starting the Premier League season with seven straight victories, Manchester City have since suffered three defeats and there have been calls for Enzo Maresca to change tack.

The Cityzens were carved open in transition by Nottingham Forest before the international break, with Liam Delap scoring twice in a 3–1 victory for the hosts. It was a chastening defeat for the away side, one that illustrated their all-too-obvious frailties.

They’ll at least enjoy home comforts this weekend, as the pass-heavy Fulham make the trip north to the Etihad Stadium. Philosophically aligned with his counterpart this weekend, Álvaro Arbeloa’s Cottagers are four games unbeaten after improving on a woeful start to the season.

An intriguing duel beckons in Manchester, and here’s how the two teams could line up.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham

The hosts are once again without Antoine Semenyo, whose knee injury will keep him out until Christmas.

In defense, Marc Guéhi withdrew from England duty due to the fitness setback he suffered at Forest, while Abdukodir Khusanov failed to feature in Uzbekistan’s two matches during the break as a result of a knock. Both are major doubts for Saturday’s game.

If the pair are out, Joško Gvardiol could slide infield and partner Rúben Dias, with Nico O’Reilly earning a rare start at left back.

There has to be an adjustment to City’s midfield, and Enzo Fernández may be sacrificed, given how open and vulnerable they’ve been to the counterattack. A partnership of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi offers far greater security, and the Argentine, as effective as he can be as a box-crasher, can’t replicate what Rayan Cherki provides from a No. 10 position.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Some managers rock up at Etihad Stadium and opt for something new entirely. However, you can guarantee that Arbeloa will not deviate from what he’s preached so far in west London.

There are plenty of Man City links in Fulham’s roster, which includes former academy starlet Shea Charles in midfield and Oscar Bobb out wide. The Norway international played 47 times for the Cityzens before joining Fulham in 2025.

Plucky No. 10 Josh King earned praise from Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane during the break after he received his first England call-up. Kane said King had been “really good” in camp and was impressed by the season the young playmaker is having.

King and Alex Iwobi, who’s created the second-most chances in the Premier League this season (24), will aim to service summer arrival Gonzalo García. The former Real Madrid striker has failed to score in his previous nine league outings after finding the back of the net on the opening day.

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Charles, Berge; Bobb, King, Iwobi; García.