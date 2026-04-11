Man City XI vs. Chelsea—Fearsome Attacking Quartet Starts: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City can cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend when they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s stumble at home to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime has left the door ajar for the resurgent Cityzens, who would move to within six points of their title rivals with victory in west London while still boasting a game in hand.

Enormous victories over Arsenal and Liverpool either side of the international break have raised morale and City will be confident of another seismic win at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Defensive Woes for Cityzens

Rúben Dias is among three missing center backs. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Injuries are few and far between for Pep Guardiola ahead of some critical fixtures in the coming weeks, starting with the journey to the capital. However, three important defenders are still absent for the title hopefuls.

Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol are certain to miss out this weekend with injury issues, while John Stones is a significant doubt having suffered a calf issue on England duty.

Gianluigi Donnarumma might be the only alteration from the team that beat Liverpool 4–0 last time out, replacing in-form deputy James Trafford in net.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones.

Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be the sole change. | FotMob.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Trafford has excelled in the wins over Arsenal and, in particular, Liverpool, but Donnarumma is undoubtedly first-choice and will be for the remaining Premier League games.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The duality of Nunes was on show last weekend. A terrific attacking run helped forge the opening goal, but his defensive vulnerabilities were exploited by Hugo Ekitiké in conceding a spot kick.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov endured a debut to forget against Chelsea last season, but has come ever so far since. With Dias, Gvardiol and Stones all missing, Guardiola won’t be concerned about the Uzbekistan international against Chelsea’s stellar attack.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The former Chelsea defender has never beaten his former employers, losing eight of nine during his Crystal Palace days. A first triumph would taste so sweet at Stamford Bridge.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—Estêvão appears O’Reilly’s probable opponent on Sunday. While he can exploit the Brazilian’s advanced positioning by driving forward from full back, he must be wary of the offensive threat posed by his fellow youngster.

DM: Rodri—The Real Madrid transfer target has been imperious in recent victories and must dominate the midfield battle up against former clubmate Cole Palmer.

DM: Bernardo Silva—There is some confusion over Silva’s future at the Etihad Stadium, but the Portuguese maestro will be solely focused on finishing the season with a domestic treble.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—An inspired winter signing, Semenyo has been crucial to City’s push for three trophies. Regardless of how many they finish with, the Ghana international has enjoyed a stellar first half-season in Manchester.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki has been sensational in wins over Arsenal and Liverpool, the Frenchman now keen to rub salt in the wounds of former admirers Chelsea.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku’s explosive speed has proved too much for recent adversaries and the Belgian appears set to enjoy his battle with Malo Gusto on Sunday.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s hat trick against Liverpool has him purring at just the right moment. Unsurprisingly, he’s delivered five goal contributions in his past five against the Blues, and will be eager to capitalize on facing an injury-hit defense.

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