Man Utd’s 2026 January Transfer Wishlist
On the whole, Manchester United can be pretty pleased with the work they conducted in the summer.
Sure-fire additions in attack have unsurprisingly boosted a borderline incompetent frontline, while stability has been achieved between the posts via the signing of unassuming Belgian shot-stopper Senne Lammens.
However, Ruben Amorim and hierarchical figures at the Theatre of Dreams will be well aware that the Portuguese’s current squad is a long way away from endgame. There’s still plenty of work to do if United are to return to a position of relevance towards the top of the Premier League table, but at least it hasn’t been all bad in 2025–26.
Plans will be already be in place for their January window, with the club’s positions of need pretty distinct this winter.
Here are the areas Man Utd will focus on bolstering this winter, as well as some potential targets.
Holding Midfielder
Man Utd’s emphasis upon boosting a woeful attack left them with little room to improve their engine room in the summer, although a brief push was made for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.
Amorim has decided upon using Bruno Fernandes in his midfield pivot, often alongside Casemiro, and a quieter schedule than usual has limited the amount of rotation in this part of the pitch. It’s evident that, despite their relationship at Sporting CP, Amorim no longer trusts Manuel Ugarte, while the talented Kobbie Mainoo has also struggled for minutes.
Mainoo is not expected to join a club on loan this winter but remains rooted to the fringes of the squad. United would be wise to add at least one midfielder who Amorim is willing ot play.
Casemiro has been resurgent this season alongside the excellent Fernandes, but United need a succession plan. The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season. Thus, Amorim should target a lynchpin profile who can hold down the fort while Fernandes explores more creative zones of the pitch.
A holding midfielder has to be their January priority, but a box-to-box type in addition wouldn’t go amiss either.
Key Targets
Despite their pitiful 2024–25 campaign, Man Utd were still able to attract two of the Premier League’s hottest stars to Old Trafford in the summer, and they’ll back themselves to persuade their top midfield targets to jump ship mid-season.
There are three names that come to mind regarding United’s midfield search: Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. Baleba’s form has dipped this season, but he is the profile of midfielder they require, while Anderson has shown his ability for England to perform a more mature role in the middle of the park. Wharton is the best passer of the bunch, who’s devastatingly efficient, but he is flawed without the ball.
Away from England, Sevilla’s Lucien Agoumé is the budget holding midfield option that makes plenty of sense, given his defensive prowess. Meanwhile, another masterful technician in Angelo Stiller has also been touted as a potential option. However, his issues without the ball are more pronounced than Wharton’s.
Atalanta’s Éderson is deserving of a major move.
Left Wingback
Wingbacks play such a pivotal attacking role within any three-at-the-back system, and there’s no denying that Man Utd’s lack of quality in wide areas has contributed to Amorim’s sluggish reign so far.
There have been signs of life down the right, with Amad converting from a more advanced role and establishing a promising connection alongside Bryan Mbeumo. However, the left-hand side is a problem area for the Red Devils.
Luke Shaw would’ve been perfect for the role five years ago, but his body no longer allows such demanding forays up and down the pitch. Thus, Amorim has two options for the left wing-back position, and both are as underwhelming as each other.
Diogo Dalot is far too predictable when he plays on the ’wrong’ flank, while the jersey has weighed heavy on Patrick Dorgu since he joined the club in January. There’s still time for the Danish international to develop, especially in possession, but Man Utd supporters haven’t seen it yet.
Amorim himself admitted that his current wingback options simply aren’t up to scratch.
Key Targets
It’s a specialist role that requires a particular type of performer. If only 2016–17 Marcos Alonso was on the market, eh?
Among the best at the position, including Inter’s Federico Dimarco and Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo, are well into their primes, and it seems more likely for United to target a younger specialist to provide Dorgu with competition.
Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso is a versatile operator who’s equally adept at working inside as he is down the touchline. Manchester City were linked with him in the summer, but they pivoted to Rayan Aït-Nouri instead.
Miguel Gutiérrez has been in and out of the team at Antonio Conte’s Napoli, but he was pivotal amid Girona’s rise to the Champions League under Míchel. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown is a speedy outlet, while RB Leipzig’s David Raum is a reliable contributor in the final third.
Centre Back
Man Utd may not actively search for a centre back this winter, with Amorim pretty well stocked at the position, especially now that Lisandro Martínez is back from his long-term injury.
The Portuguese has at least two alternatives for each role within his back three, so United may only hunt a centre back if the opportunity arises.
Of course, Martínez has suffered a pair of significant fitness setbacks since he joined the club, so it’s worth keeping an eye on how he fares over the next few weeks. Moreover, Leny Yoro has encountered some difficulties this season but remains a hugely promising defender who should eventually emerge as cornerstone of this United team.
Key Targets
Marc Guéhi is poised to leave Crystal Palace in 2026, and the Eagles are likely to let their captain depart this winter in order to secure a fee. His contract expires at the end of the season.
Plenty of the clubs are rumoured to have an interest, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich. United, though, may dip their toe in the well if Palace are selling for a bargain price. Given his familiarity with the system Amorim adores, Guéhi would seemingly be an excellent fit for the Red Devils.