Man Utd Hit 54-Year Low—But History Offers Optimism for Improvement

Manchester United have found goals easier to come by in their last two Premier League matches, scoring seven against Ipswich Town and Everton. But improving defensively is now what manager Michael Carrick needs to address.

United were beaten 2–0 by Hull City on the season’s opening weekend last month, while Everton snatched a 96th-minute equalizer to draw 2–2 on Sunday. It didn’t matter in the end that Ipswich breached the defense twice in a 5–2 scoreline, but still highlighted vulnerability.

That’s now the first three league matches in which the Red Devils have conceded two goals. That has only happened on one other occasion in the Premier League, in 2020–21, when Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s United conceded 11 times in the first three matches—a 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace, a 3–2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion and a 6–1 mauling by Tottenham Hotspur.

The next most recent time United conceded two (or more) goals in the first three league matches of a season was more than half a century ago, all the way back in 1972–73. The Red Devils, at that time four years removed from becoming England’s first European Cup winners in 1968, but only two years away from relegation, were in a much more difficult place.

The season started with successive losses to Ipswich Town (2–1), Liverpool (2–0) and Everton (2–0). It was a final season for aging legends Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, and the beginning of the end for George Best. Manager Frank O’Farrell was fired only four months later.

It has become rare that United are this porous in the backline, and it was certainly more common in the 1960s and earlier when managers would name more forwards in the team and 3-2-5 formations were the norm in England. The Red Devils, under the guidance and leadership of Matt Busby, conceded at least twice in the opening three league matches of 1964–65, losing once and drawing twice, but ultimately still went on to become champions that season.

Man Utd’s Leaky Starts to a League Season

Season Game One Game Two Game Three 2026–27 Hull 2–0 Man Utd Man Utd 5–2 Ipswich Everton 2–2 Man Utd 2020–21 Man Utd 1–3 Palace Brighton 2–3 Man Utd Man Utd 1–6 Tottenham 1972–73 Man Utd 1–2 Ipswich Liverpool 2–0 Man Utd Everton 2–0 Man Utd 1969–70 Palace 2–2 Man Utd Everton 2–0 Man Utd Southampton 4–1 Man Utd 1964–65 Man Utd 2–2 West Brom West Ham 3–1 Man Utd Leicester 2–2 Man Utd

Carrick Targets Improvement As a Team

It’s not just the back four that need coaching. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

This season, Carrick puts it down to “little moments we can deal with a bit better.”

It’s not one specific fix. Against Hull, set pieces were the problem. But the underlying issue is that conceding goals puts an unsustainable burden on forwards to outscore the opponent. Last season, United scored a comparable number of goals to Arsenal (69 to 71), but conceded almost twice as many (27 to 50) and the difference was 14 points.

Goals win games, but defense wins championships.

“The mentality is there,” he said. “It's two really good strikes from distance from [Everton’s] point of view. Sometimes they fly in the top corner, more often than not they probably don’t. But we obviously can’t ignore it. We need to concede fewer goals to give us a better chance of winning games. There’s things we need to get better at as a team.”