Man Utd Hit 54-Year Low—But History Offers Optimism for Improvement
Manchester United have found goals easier to come by in their last two Premier League matches, scoring seven against Ipswich Town and Everton. But improving defensively is now what manager Michael Carrick needs to address.
United were beaten 2–0 by Hull City on the season’s opening weekend last month, while Everton snatched a 96th-minute equalizer to draw 2–2 on Sunday. It didn’t matter in the end that Ipswich breached the defense twice in a 5–2 scoreline, but still highlighted vulnerability.
That’s now the first three league matches in which the Red Devils have conceded two goals. That has only happened on one other occasion in the Premier League, in 2020–21, when Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s United conceded 11 times in the first three matches—a 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace, a 3–2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion and a 6–1 mauling by Tottenham Hotspur.
The next most recent time United conceded two (or more) goals in the first three league matches of a season was more than half a century ago, all the way back in 1972–73. The Red Devils, at that time four years removed from becoming England’s first European Cup winners in 1968, but only two years away from relegation, were in a much more difficult place.
The season started with successive losses to Ipswich Town (2–1), Liverpool (2–0) and Everton (2–0). It was a final season for aging legends Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, and the beginning of the end for George Best. Manager Frank O’Farrell was fired only four months later.
It has become rare that United are this porous in the backline, and it was certainly more common in the 1960s and earlier when managers would name more forwards in the team and 3-2-5 formations were the norm in England. The Red Devils, under the guidance and leadership of Matt Busby, conceded at least twice in the opening three league matches of 1964–65, losing once and drawing twice, but ultimately still went on to become champions that season.
Man Utd’s Leaky Starts to a League Season
Season
Game One
Game Two
Game Three
2026–27
Hull 2–0 Man Utd
Man Utd 5–2 Ipswich
Everton 2–2 Man Utd
2020–21
Man Utd 1–3 Palace
Brighton 2–3 Man Utd
Man Utd 1–6 Tottenham
1972–73
Man Utd 1–2 Ipswich
Liverpool 2–0 Man Utd
Everton 2–0 Man Utd
1969–70
Palace 2–2 Man Utd
Everton 2–0 Man Utd
Southampton 4–1 Man Utd
1964–65
Man Utd 2–2 West Brom
West Ham 3–1 Man Utd
Leicester 2–2 Man Utd
Carrick Targets Improvement As a Team
This season, Carrick puts it down to “little moments we can deal with a bit better.”
It’s not one specific fix. Against Hull, set pieces were the problem. But the underlying issue is that conceding goals puts an unsustainable burden on forwards to outscore the opponent. Last season, United scored a comparable number of goals to Arsenal (69 to 71), but conceded almost twice as many (27 to 50) and the difference was 14 points.
Goals win games, but defense wins championships.
“The mentality is there,” he said. “It's two really good strikes from distance from [Everton’s] point of view. Sometimes they fly in the top corner, more often than not they probably don’t. But we obviously can’t ignore it. We need to concede fewer goals to give us a better chance of winning games. There’s things we need to get better at as a team.”
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.