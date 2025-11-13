‘Man Utd Gave Up on Him’—Red Devils Accused of Fumbling Star Talent Thriving at Real Madrid
Former Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski slammed the Red Devils for “giving up” on now thriving Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras.
Carreras is blossoming into one of the world’s elite full backs, becoming an untouchable in Xabi Alonso’s XI in his first season in Spain’s capital. However, his story could’ve been much different had Manchester United, the team where he spent four years, given him a real chance.
“Carreras arrived at Manchester United aged 16 in 2020,” Sadowski said, via AS. “He was a hard-working and ambitious kid, he learned the language quickly. I know this because I met him personally. Initially, his trajectory was very promissing.”
The Spaniard was named Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year in 2021–22, the prize handed to Manchester United’s best Under-23 talent each season—previous winners have included Nicky Butt, Darren Fletcher and John O’Shea.
However, the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag signified the beginning of the end of Carreras’s time at Old Trafford. From the start of the 2022–23 season, he was sent on loan to Preston North End, Granada and Benfica, until the latter permanently signed him in the summer of 2024.
“United gave up on him and ended up selling him to Benfica for an insignificant amount,” Sadowski said. “He’s a world-class caliber player. There’s a high probability the he becomes the best, or one of the best, left backs in the world.
“It was a massive mistake from United to let him go. Something is wrong here, and I think that something is United’s lack of bravery to invest in young players.”
Álvaro Carreras Speaks on Man Utd Past
Now an undisputed Real Madrid, he previously revealed feelings about the situation he lived in at United, admitting to MARCA that he still feels bothered about how it all happened.
“I’m one of those that believes if [young players] deserve it they should give them [an opportunity],” Carreras said. “I still carry a chip on my shoulder from my time in Manchester. I know it’s like that, if they don’t give it to you [an opportunity], you’re going to have to leave [to another team] and prove yourself. That’s what happened to me.”
In an interview with The Athletic, Carreras also detailed how his time with United came to an end.
“[United told me] That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”
Carreras played over 50 games for the Manchester United’s junior teams, but never made a senior debut for the club before his eventual departure.
After a brilliant 2024–25 campaign with Benfica, Real Madrid unloaded €50 million ($58.4 million) to sign him in the most recent transfer window. So far this season, no Real Madrid outfield player has played more minutes in La Liga than the 22-year-old left back.