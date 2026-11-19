Though plenty of soccer clubs around the world wear red, few are more synonymous with the color than Manchester United.

One of the most successful clubs in English soccer history, United have worn red as their primary color since 1902, winning trophy after trophy in an array of iconic jerseys. Over the years, those kits have come in all manner of designs—some truly beautiful, others a little more outlandish.

Away from their traditional red, United have also sported everything from green and yellow to purple and even pink across their various away and third kits. Some have been spectacular successes, while others have missed the mark.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking of United’s 10 best kits of all time.

10. 2012–13, Home

Some player. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out at the end of the 2012–13 season in fitting fashion, leading Manchester United to his 13th and final Premier League title—the club’s most recent league triumph.



United did it wearing a distinctive red home jersey featuring a subtle, picnic-table-style checkered pattern and stylish black detailing around the collar.



The design will forever be associated with Ferguson’s final hurrah, as well as Robin van Persie’s remarkable left foot. Indeed, it was in this very jersey that the Dutchman’s stunning hat .trick—including that iconic volley—against Aston Villa helped seal the title.

9. 1967-69, Home

United were crowned champions of Europe in 1968. | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Its understated appearance hardly tells the full story of United’s 1967 to 1969 home kit.



Free of sponsors and unnecessary embellishments, this jersey is forever woven into United folklore as the kit worn during the club’s historic first European Cup triumph.



The achievement carried significance far beyond the pitch. Just 10 years after the Munich Air Disaster claimed 23 lives, including eight United players and three club staff members, the club had reached the summit of European soccer.

8. 1992-94, Third

No ignoring this kit. | John Stillwell/PA Images/Getty Images

Before becoming Manchester United, the club was known as Newton Heath FC and famously played in yellow and green rather than their now-iconic red.



More than 90 years later, United revisited those origins with this distinctive third kit, bringing back the traditional two-tone color scheme. A lace-up collar added an extra touch of nostalgia.

7. 2000-02, Home

A scary sight. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

Few Manchester United jerseys are as instantly associated with a particular era as this Vodafone-sponsored number, worn between 2000 and 2002.



Two images immediately come to mind: Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring goals for fun, and a freshly shaven-headed Roy Keane bulldozing his way through midfield, showing little regard for anyone standing in his path—most infamously Alf-Inge Haaland.



It was an era packed with memorable moments, although not all for the right reasons. The jersey, however, certainly left its mark.

6. 1986-88, Away

Ten points if you can name the player. | S&GPA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United’s 1986–88 away jersey is a standout from the club’s kit history, even if the team itself was going through a period of transition on the pitch.



Produced by adidas and sponsored by Sharp, the design featured a crisp white base, three bold red stripes and the iconic Trefoil logo—combining for wonderfully understated combination that delivered a seriously sharp look (pun very much intended).

5. 2007-09, Home

2008 was all about Ronaldo. | Matthew Peters/Getty Images

United’s 2007–09 home kit will forever be associated with one man and one particular achievement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or win.



The best player in the world produced one of the most iconic individual seasons in the club’s history while wearing this beautifully simple all-red number, complete with subtle, barely visible stripes.



Doesn’t get much better than that.

4. 1993-95, Away

Strike a pose, Giggsy. | Tony Marshall/EMPICS/Getty Images

Black kits are almost always a winner, and Manchester United’s 1993–95 away strip was no exception.



Finished with gold detailing, it was a fierce yet classy design that accompanied United to the Premier League title in their first season wearing it.



It was also the jersey Eric Cantona had on during his infamous kung-fu kick on a spectator at Selhurst Park in 1995, an incident that earned the Frenchman a lengthy suspension.

3. 1998-99, Home

What a kit. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

A zip-up collar? Surely not. Well, United certainly thought so in 1998–99.



The result was an unusual but undeniably stylish home jersey, striking just the right balance between a clean, simple design and some subtle, distinctive details.



Add the Umbro logos running down the sleeves and you’ve got yourself a proper classic.

2. 1990-92, Away

A classic. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

Worn between 1990 and 1992, just before the dawn of the Premier League era, United’s famous ‘Snowflake’ away jersey has become one of the most sought-after designs in the club’s history.



From the vintage adidas Trefoil and striking red Sharp sponsor to the traditional club crest, every detail hit the mark. But it was the intricate, all-over geometric pattern that truly set the jersey apart, giving it a look unlike anything else United have worn.



The design has inspired modern-day revivals, but the original remains in a league of its own.

1. 1994-96, Home

The popped collar is iconic. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

Eric Cantona with his collar turned up is one of the defining images of 1990s Premier League soccer. The swagger, attitude and unmistakable style captured everything that made the era so memorable.



His iconic look was made all the better by United’s 1994–96 home jersey. Featuring a bold black collar, chunky V-neck, understated Old Trafford graphic and sleek red design, it was a standout in its own right.



A perfect combination of jersey and superstar.