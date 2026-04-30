Man Utd Identify ‘Strongest’ Alternative Candidate to Michael Carrick

Manchester United may have landed on the first genuine alternative to making Michael Carrick the club’s next permanent manager, although reports suggest the interim boss is still the favorite.

Carrick has overseen a run of eight wins from 13 Premier League matches to steer the Reds to the brink of Champions League qualification. Until now, United had taken a super relaxed approach to the issue of who will be running the team next season.

However, the Telegraph writes that Andoni Iraola is considered the “strongest” alternative candidate to Carrick. Iraola's Bournemouth departure at the end of the season has already been confirmed, putting the impressive Spaniard firmly onto the market, and it is his particular attacking style that is thought to appeal to the Old Trafford decision makers.

Andoni Iraola is manager known for his coaching ability. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Carrick could land the job once Champions League soccer for next season is guaranteed, but United seemingly aren’t ruling out at least speaking to alternatives—something they haven’t done as of yet.

Competition is rumored to exist in the form of Chelsea, following their firing of Liam Rosenior.

Why Carrick Hasn’t Been Hired Already

Michael Carrick’s future remains uncertain. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United, even though different people are involved these days, are seemingly reluctant to rush into a repeat of when Ole Gunnar Solskjær was handed a full-time contract while the season was still ongoing.

Solskjaer has been United’s most consistent manager in terms of best Premier League finishes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but results still tailed off when he was handed his contract in March 2019.

The clear drawback to hiring Iraola, rather than keeping Carrick, is his lack of experience at the elite level. After more than 500 appearances for Athletic Club during his playing career, the Basque native has managed Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth. His remit with both was building up a small club to the point of punching above its usual weight. Coaching a philosophy into an underdog squad as part of a long-term project isn’t what Manchester United are about.

Carrick, even though a run with Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship remains the only permanent manager job of his career, has considerably more experience within this context.

He previously spent 15 years at Old Trafford as a player and assistant coach, and ‘knowing’ the club is an attribute that should be held in high esteem, giving how the club has often chewed up and spat out even revered veteran managers who don't.

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