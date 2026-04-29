How Chelsea Could Line Up if They Appoint Andoni Iraola As Manager

The news Bournemouth supporters were dreading but had come to expect arrived in mid-April, as the club confirmed that Andoni Iraola will be leaving his post at the end of the season.

Typically, it’s obvious where the manager in question will soon end up. There’s usually a plan in place. However, we still have no idea what the future holds for the highly regarded Iraola, who’s bound to have plenty of suitors.

Emerging from the Marcelo Bielsa school of thought, Iraola could reunite with Athletic Club back home, but there are Premier League clubs that would do anything to have a coach of the Spaniard’s talent marauding their home dugout.

Chelsea, who recently parted ways with Liam Rosenior after barely 100 days at the helm, are among them. Here’s how Iraola could set up at Stamford Bridge were he to make the move to west London.

Andoni Iraola’s Preferred Formation

Iraola’s principles are unique. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

The outgoing Bournemouth manager is defined by his principles, rather than any adherence to a particular formation. Still, he’s typically opted for a 4-2-3-1 on the south coast.

Iraola’s soccer is doubtless demanding, with the Cherries one of the most aggressive teams out of possession in the Premier League. So many top-level teams press man-to-man now, particularly in England, and the Spaniard was one of the pioneers. A complex, varied pressing scheme seeks to suffocate teams in wide areas and create promising attacking moments in transition.

In possession, Bournemouth have been noticeably direct under Iraola, with strikers encouraged to run the channels and Iraola’s chief progressive passer tasked with turning defenses around. Ball-carrying is encouraged, with Iraola wanting his players to play forward as quickly as possible.

A young Chelsea squad seems suited to this high-octane framework, but the club are keen to sign more experienced star talent this summer.

How Andoni Iraola Could Set Up at Chelsea

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Anthony Gordon. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

GK: James Trafford—Robert Sánchez remains upgradeable, but Chelsea are unlikely to go back in for Mike Maignan, given that he penned a contract extension with Milan earlier this year. Trafford is set to leave Manchester City this summer, with an array of clubs interested. If the Blues can promise the Englishman a starting role, they may well end up winning a hotly competitive race.

RB: Reece James—Chelsea’s captain will play a pivotal role for whomever the club appoints, with his delightful versatility coming to the fore for Enzo Maresca, in particular. James could be used in midfield, but Iraola could find value in utilising James in defense, allowing his impressive passing range to come to the fore.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The club will try to improve at center back this summer, but Chalobah has shown enough in difficult circumstances that he’s worth sticking with. He’s been their most reliable defensive option, even if that’s not saying much.

CB: Marcos Senesi—Iraola would surely be interested in bringing in one or two familiar with his approach, and Senesi is available on a free transfer this summer. The experienced defender is a valuable left-footed passer out of defense who isn’t the most athletic, but has nonetheless impressed under Iraola on the south coast. If leading contenders Tottenham Hotspur go down, Chelsea must be ready to pounce.

LB: Levi Colwill—Colwill’s absence this season has been a big blow to Chelsea, having torn his ACL last summer. He’s close to making a full recovery, though, and may sneak in a couple of appearances during Calum McFarlane’s interim spell. A center back by trade, Mauricio Pochettino utilised Colwill as a left back, and Iraola doesn’t drastically differ from the Argentine stylistically, especially in possession. If Marc Cucurella leaves, Colwill could emerge as a genuine option to replace him.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian has struggled this calendar year, but he’s the tone-setter in midfield that Iraola would cherish were he to make the move to west London.

CM: Alex Scott—Enzo Fernández’s sub-par athleticism renders him a bad fit for the new manager, so Chelsea go bold and part ways in favor of Bournemouth’s action man in the middle of the park. Scott has had an excellent season and is ready for the next step.

RW: Pedro Neto—We’ll have to wait and see how long Estêvão is out for, because Chelsea supporters ideally won’t want to have another season of Pedro Neto playing regularly, even if Iraola is bound to appreciate the Portuguese winger’s enthusiasm.

AM: Cole Palmer—The new manager must make Cole Palmer great again. Chelsea’s chief playmaker is a free spirit who suffers from too much tactical instruction. Let him breathe from a No.10 role.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon is set to be a man in demand this summer, and Chelsea are among the clubs interested. Newcastle United want a steep fee, but the Blues are set to make a strong push for the Englishman if they work their way into the Champions League.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian international has been a hit at Stamford Bridge, and is the sort of player who’d thrive no matter who’s in charge. Pedro’s velvet first touch means he can operate as an elegant facilitator, but he’s also a capable runner who works tirelessly in and out of possession.

Chelsea will target Premier League-proven players this summer. | FotMob

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