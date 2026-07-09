Man Utd Confirm ‘Significant’ Change to New Stadium Plans

Manchester United have abandoned plans to build a new stadium on land to the west of Old Trafford, instead confirming the new ground will be constructed on a recently acquired plot of land north-west of their current home.

In late June, United confirmed they had purchased a significant plot of land approximately 350 meters north-west of Old Trafford and, in plans revealed on Thursday morning, identified that site as the location of their next home.

The proposal involves the construction of a new “Stadium District” that will be “purpose-built for sport, entertainment and year-round activity.”

“The publication of the Wharfside Masterplan marks another significant milestone in our journey to create a new world-class home for Manchester United at the heart of a vibrant and transformational district for Trafford and Greater Manchester,” said stadium development CEO Collette Roche.

“Together with our partners, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a destination that creates lasting benefits for supporters, local communities and the wider region for decades to come.

“The proposed stadium site is ideally located alongside Old Trafford, enabling us to preserve the heritage, traditions and matchday rituals that are so important to our supporters, while also providing the connectivity and infrastructure required to deliver a truly world-class fan experience.

“We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not simply for them. Atmosphere, affordability and accessibility will remain at the heart of our plans, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with fans and other stakeholders as we move into the next phase of design and development.”

Why Have Man Utd Changed Their Plans?

Man Utd revealed their vision for the new stadium. | Manchester United

In March 2025, United unveiled plans to take their new stadium in a different direction—literally.

A plot of land directly to the west of Old Trafford was the initial target and negotiations were held with the plot’s current owners, Freightliner, but no agreement was found.

United valued the plot at around $67 million (£50 million), but Freightliner demanded around eight times that figure. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made it abundantly clear United would not meet that asking price in a project already estimated to cost around $2.7 billion.

The club have not confirmed the price of the new plot of land.

What Will Happen to Old Trafford?

Rival fans have taunted the current condition of Old Trafford. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

United had initially explored remaining at Old Trafford, which is in dire need of renovations and has not received any major work since 2006.

It was eventually decided that the cost and the complications of renovating the stadium were simply too much compared to building a new home, which will serve as part of an ambitious Trafford Wharfside project that also includes the creation of new homes and spaces for businesses.

United hope to have completed the project and moved out of Old Trafford before the 2032–33 season, but no plans for the future of the current stadium have been confirmed.

“No decision has been made regarding the future of the existing Old Trafford stadium,” United added.

It was reported in 2024 that United had plans to keep the current stadium but downsize slightly, perhaps reducing its capacity by more than half and creating a permanent home for the club’s women and academy sides, as well as an eternal memorial to United’s history.

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