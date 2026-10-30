Man Utd, Eddie Howe and a ‘Toxic Reaction’ That Could Change Everything

Eddie Howe, one of the leading contenders to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, could be dissuaded from even considering the position thanks to the “toxic reaction” of the fanbase at the suggestion of his arrival.

Michael Carrick remains at the helm of Manchester United for now, but his position at the club is precarious, to say the least. The Red Devils have embarked on an all-too-familiar cycle in 2026, with initial optimism and a distinct upturn in results making way for a much bleaker picture in short order.

The mood at the Theatre of Dreams has soured rapidly at the start of the new season after Carrick was given the job full-time. Not enough was done in the summer to ensure the manager had a roster capable of coping with the increased demands this campaign would bring, and Carrick himself has struggled to balance his side tactically, which wasn’t an issue down the stretch last season.

Players have decried Carrick and the hierarchy publicly, and there‘s an overwhelming sense that the club are mired in crisis once more. Carrick remains resolute, but he seems to be on the brink. Successors are being considered, and one of the potential candidates, Howe, risks being scared off.

Howe is aware of fan sentiment. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s reportedly a divide in the Man Utd hierarchy regarding preferred candidates. Former Newcastle United manager Howe is supposedly sporting director Jason Wilcox’s choice, but support isn’t unanimous.

The Telegraph understands that while Howe would accept the job if offered to him, he hasn’t got the impression that Man Utd are in hot pursuit. Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte have received backing from elsewhere, while some also want the club to aggressively pursue either Aston Villa’s Unai Emery or Como’s Cesc Fàbregas.

Man Utd supporters are after an exotic appointment, with plenty perhaps erroneously believing that Howe doesn’t move the needle. The aforementioned Telegraph report suggests that Howe would be well aware of the negative fan sentiment surrounding his potential arrival, with prominent online figure and Man Utd fan Mark Goldbridge among those leading the charge against Howe.

Such visceral animosity and the lack of alignment pervading over the club would be enough to deter the ex-Newcastle boss, who worked wonders on Tyneside and at Bournemouth before that.

The Conditions Eddie Howe Needs to Accept Man Utd Job

Jason Tindall was Howe’s assistant on Tyneside. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

As dysfunctional as the past 15 years have been at the Theatre of Dreams, Man Utd remain a seismic institution capable of attracting any player or manager (within reason).

Howe has enough of an ego to back himself to restore the Red Devils to their past glories, but he’d need assurances if Wilcox gets his way after Carrick is fired, which could be this weekend if they’re beaten at Chelsea.

The 48-year-old was influential in recruitment at his previous two jobs, and his track record suggests Man Utd would be wise to appease Howe in the market. While aided by Saudi cash, he was able to morph his Newcastle team into one that nobody in the Premier League wanted to face. They twice qualified for the Champions League under him, and ended their 56-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025.

Given how poorly Man Utd have recruited in recent years, they’d be wise to hand the keys to Howe, who clearly has an eye for talent and knows exactly who he wants to fulfill specific roles in his system.

Moreover, it’s hard to envisage a world where Howe doesn’t have right-hand man Jason Tindall by his side.