Michael Carrick Makes Bruno Fernandes Captaincy Call As He Fights to Save Job

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick confirmed Bruno Fernandes will retain the captain’s armband despite the frosty tensions between the two over the last week.

Fernandes was dropped at the weekend for the Red Devils’ dreadful 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford following his head-turning tirade in Como. The midfielder openly questioned the team’s tactics after its Champions League humiliation, prompting a biting response from Carrick in his own postgame press conference.

The English boss then kept Fernandes, his best playmaker, on the bench for the full 90 minutes against the Cherries. United went on to extend their winless run to eight matches across all competitions, pushing Carrick further out the door.

He still remains at the helm—for now—and is carrying on business as usual ahead of the club’s clash with Chelsea on Saturday. Carrick was asked if Fernandes is still the team captain and he left no room for interpretation with his response.

“There is no decision to be made on [the captaincy],” Carrick said. “It will be Bruno. Listen, we’re clear with the situation of the team and as a football club at the moment. He’s an important player for this group. He has been and he will be.

“Between us, we’ve got to make a difference and we’ve got to push things in a good direction. He’s fully committed to this football club. He’s fully committed to making things better. It doesn’t change for me. He’s the one that’s kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he’ll continue to do that.”

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES

Carrick Needs Fernandes’s Brilliance More Than Ever

Michael Carrick is on the hot seat at Manchester United. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Carrick’s backing of Fernandes comes one day after reports claimed the two held “clear the air” talks to get back on the same page. The manager will hope the conversations also inspired Fernandes to get back to his best form.

Fernandes put together a record-breaking 2025–26 campaign that ended with him being crowned the FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Yet in 2026–27, Fernandes is struggling to leave his mark. The 32-year-old has recorded just four goals and one assist in 11 appearances—and those goal contributions all came against Ipswich Town and Champions League debutants Sabah.

If Carrick wants to keep his job, he needs to lead United to a win at Stamford Bridge this weekend. And to secure three points, he needs Fernandes to pull off some magic, like he’s done his entire career in a red shirt, no matter what supporting cast he has around him.

Injuries Continue to Wreak Havoc on United

Benjamin Šeško is in for a lengthy layoff. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

United head to west London without a slew of players available. Carrick confirmed in his pregame press conference on Thursday that Benjamin Šeško will be out for a “longer period of time” with a nagging shin injury. Reports indicate the striker could be sidelined until January.

Šeško joins Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte on the sidelines. Kobbie Mainoo has also been out of action, but the midfielder returned to training with the group.

“[In terms of] good news, Kobbie has done a little bit of training yesterday,” Carrick said. “So, he’s back and around the group, so that’s obviously positive.”

It is still likely too soon for Mainoo to feature against the Blues, leaving Carrick with just his inconsistent and underwhelming summer signings in Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans to command the middle of the park. Mason Mount is also an option, though that hardly is a source of comfort.