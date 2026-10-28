‘In This Order’—Man Utd Establish Preferred List of Michael Carrick Replacements

Eddie Howe is reportedly Manchester United’s preferred candidate to take over for Michael Carrick, although there are two other possible successors in the event of a managerial change at Old Trafford.

Sunday’s utterly humiliating 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth appeared the end of the road for the 45-year-old, who has overseen a disastrous start to his first full season at the helm. However, the club’s decision-makers have decided to retain Carrick for the upcoming game against Chelsea at the very least.

Anything but victory at Stamford Bridge this Saturday will edge Carrick toward the exit door and intensify speculation over possible replacements.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the Red Devils have already started discussions with candidates for the Old Trafford hot seat.

“[Man Utd] also, because it’s the reality, they also had some conversations with agents, camps, representatives of other managers, because Manchester United had some conversation and that’s absolutely normal,” said the Italian.

“I’m not accusing Man Utd of anything wrong. It’s normal when things are not going well you start preparing for a potential change. So Man Utd had conversations with agents of managers.”

Howe Leads the Race for Man Utd Job

Eddie Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United over the summer. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Romano went on to reveal the three realistic names in the running to replace Carrick—should he be sacked, of course—with United seemingly set to turn to the free agent market.

Currently, former Newcastle United manager Howe leads the way, followed by ex-Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and then former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

“I told you that the three names we should take in consideration as free managers are in this order—Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte.

“Three managers very different one from the other and also in terms of approach.

“United are yet to say ‘Okay, let’s go for this coach.’ So the moment is still open but these are three names and obviously to talk with representatives, intermediaries or anyone close to these coaches is absolutely something normal in this situation, in this position for Manchester United.

“Then obviously there could be other managers who can be very attractive but very difficult to get.”

Who Should Man Utd Hire?

Antonio Conte would be a massive gamble. | Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Howe, 48, has been out of work since departing Newcastle at the end of July, but his Premier League experience and man-management ability have evidently impressed the Red Devils.

Despite achieving some lofty heights with Newcastle—admittedly with the help of Saudi funding—there remain question marks over Howe’s ability to thrive at the elite level, with the Englishman having never managed a team as eminent as Man Utd.

While Nagelsmann has never coached in England previously, the 39-year-old retains a reputation for his tactical acumen and attractive brand of soccer, making him another desirable target.

But, much like Howe, the former Bayern Munich manager is not without his imperfections, as evidenced by an unspectacular stint as manager of the Germany national team.

Conte is undoubtedly the glitziest name on the list, especially given his track record of winning titles in England and Italy. However, he’s a remarkably combustible character who is unlikely to toe the party line if things go awry.

From the trio under consideration, Howe and Nagelsmann are the most appealing candidates, especially for a club in need of stability, harmony and identity.