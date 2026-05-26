‘Secret Talks’—Man Utd Take First Step Towards Bruno Fernandes Transfer Decision

Manchester United are reported to have begun negotiations with midfield superstar Bruno Fernandes to end the uncertainty over his future at the club.

Despite his status as team captain and his on-field success, Fernandes has been linked with a blockbuster exit from Old Trafford for well over a year now, with the Red Devils tipped to cash in and use those funds for a midfield overhaul.

Recently, however, Fernandes has taken his performances to the next level, breaking the Premier League’s single-season assist record with his 21st on the final day of the campaign, and the idea of losing the Portugal international has become a real concern for fans—particularly with a release clause of around $77 million (£57 million) active in his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are well aware of the looming threat of an exit and have already started speaking with Fernandes behind the scenes to keep hold of him beyond this summer.

Fernandes has admirers in Saudi Arabia and across Europe, but United officials have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in selling and want to continue working with the 31-year-old, who has previously insisted he would happily stay at Old Trafford as long as he is wanted. This summer could be the greatest test of that statement.

How Else Can Man Utd Raise Transfer Funds?

Michael Carrick wants reinforcements. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The argument for selling Fernandes has rarely involved his on-field form and has instead revolved around money. Last year, when United were struggling under Ruben Amorim, few players were showing any sort of significant transfer value aside from Fernandes, who attracted offers from Saudi Arabia worth over $135 million.

That sort of money would go a long way to helping a squad overhaul which, before the upturn under Michael Carrick, seemed like it would involve nearly every position on the pitch at a time in which the money from Champions League qualification looked unlikely.

Twelve months later and things have changed dramatically. Not only have United earned themselves a bumper pay day by qualifying for Europe, but the concerns over the squad have faded as plenty who struggled under Amorim have excelled with Carrick.

The focus for United is now solely on defensive midfield, where Casemiro’s exit leaves a gaping hole. Players like Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba or Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali will require mammoth fees to sign this summer, and money is not infinite after a significant outlay last year to bring in Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

While United obviously could sell Fernandes to help fund those moves, doing so now would be illogical. The full-scale rebuild predicted last year is no longer necessary and offloading the reigning Premier League Player of the Season ahead of a return to the Champions League would be a massive mistake, and club officials clearly know that.

As a result, funds will have to be raised elsewhere. Thankfully, that should not be too much of a problem for United.

Rasmus Højlund’s permanent move to Napoli will go through this summer for a fee of $51 million, while Marcus Rashford could join Barcelona for around $35 million to raise significant funds without even touching the current group of players.

The likes of Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Altay Bayındır are all expected to depart for pastures new as well, adding to United’s transfer fund ahead of what could be a busy summer.

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