History Beckons As Man Utd Make Big JJ Gabriel Statement

The possibility of 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel playing a first-team game with Manchester United suddenly got much higher after the academy forward was added to Michael Carrick’s squad for the next leg of a preseason tour of northern Europe.

Gabriel made waves in the U-18 Premier League last season, scoring 26 goals in 26 games, despite starting the campaign aged just 14. It was for that reason the homegrown talent wasn’t able to play in the Premier League, with rules not allowing those so young—you cannot legally play in the division during the same season in which you turn 15, which Gabriel did last October.

He has been invited to participate in first-team training on many occasions already and will be eligible for the Premier League in 2026–27. But the next step for Gabriel would be getting any sort of senior match experience under his belt—and that could imminently come during preseason.

United continue the summer schedule by facing Rosenborg in Trondheim, Norway on Friday evening and Gabriel has been named by manager Michael Carrick in a 25-player squad. Striker Ethan Wheatley has dropped out from the group that lost to Wrexham in Finland last Saturday, with Gabriel taking his place to mark the only change that been made.

United U-18 manager Darren Fletcher stated that Gabriel is “more than capable” when asked at the end of 2025–26 whether a preseason spent with the first-team was on the cards.

Gabriel, who could make Manchester United history and become the club’s youngest ever player if he makes an appearance in a competitive fixture before October 25, will be hoping to get at least some minutes on the pitch. For the Wrexham match, Carrick opted to name his strongest XI in the first half and then changed the entire team for the second 45. Wheatley was among those who came on at the interval, but not everyone played—outfielders Jim Thwaites and Chido Obi sat it out.

Any level of action in preseason strengthens Gabriel’s chance of the record, which is currently held by the late David Gaskell, a goalkeeper who debuted in 1956 aged 16 years and 19 days. But to underline just how young he still is, Gabriel has not yet reached the two-year scholarship program—which serves to bridge academy and senior soccer—that Kai Rooney was recently accepted into.

Benjamin Sesko Still Absent

Benjamin Šeško is building his fitness. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United are still to welcome back any player who participated in the World Cup knockout phase, which is everyone except Scotland midfielder Tyler Fletcher. The team also played in Helsinki, Finland over the weekend without primary striker Benjamin Šeško, which won’t change here.

Šeško missed the end of 2025–26 through injury and so far during preseason has been working on building his fitness at the team’s Carrington training base. As yet, there is no concern that he won’t be available for when the new season begins for real—against Hull City on August 22.

Center back Matthijs de Ligt is in a similar boat, still recovering from back surgery in May after spending several months of last season sidelined. The Dutchman is on course to be available soon.

When the various United stars were eliminated from the World Cup will dictate exactly when they report back. Rules dictate that players must be given a three-week break for rest and recovery.

For Amad Diallo, whose Côte d’Ivoire team was knocked out in the round of 32 on June 30, that return should be imminent. Others will drip back bit by bit, with Matheus Cunha’s Brazil out on July 5 and Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot participating with Portugal until July 6. The last to return will be Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford, who were with England until the final weekend.

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