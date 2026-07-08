What the Next Two Years Hold for Kai Rooney at Man Utd

Manchester United have mapped out the next stage of Kai Rooney’s burgeoning soccer career, hoping to see the 16-year-old follow in the footsteps of his record-breaking father, Wayne.

Rooney Sr. is the Old Trafford club’s all-time leading goalscorer from a 13-year stay at United between 2004 and 2017. His 253 goals surpassed the previous record of 249, set by club icon Sir Bobby Charlton, that had stood for 44 years since 1973. He also won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

His son, Kai, joined the Manchester United academy ranks in 2020 when he was 11 years old and has impressed as he has risen through the age groups. Rooney Jr. was only 15 when he debuted for the club’s U-18s team last summer, even going on to play at Old Trafford for the first time in an FA Youth Cup match in January, with his dad watching on from the stands.

Kai is now among the 15 players, all aged 16 by the start of the 2026–27 academic calendar, handed first-year scholar status, the first half of a two-season scholarship that bridges the gap from academy to senior soccer.

The young forward will turn 17 a few months into the second year of the program, the earliest point from which he would be eligible for a first pro contract should the club believe he merits one. The end of the two-year scholarship is a critical moment in any young player’s academy journey as not all will move up to the U-21s squad on professional terms and instead be released.

Kai Rooney is not the only son a Manchester United legend in this particular class of scholars, with Michael Carrick’s son—Jacey, also 16 and a defensive midfielder—part of the intake.

Last season’s first-year scholars will move into the second year and the two groups together will form the club’s U-18s squad for the forthcoming season, managed by Darren Fletcher.

Every Man Utd First-Year Scholar 2026–27

Position Players Goalkeeper Jake Ford Defenders Harley Emsden-James, Idris Fabiyi, Gazimagamed Ibragimov, Connor Laurie, Samuel O'Brien Midfielders Jaume Camacho Sidos, Jacey Carrick, Harlem McLaughlin, Jodie Nganga, Pharell Silvester, Emmanuel Ziro Forwards Edson Dejonge-Seiros, Camron Mpofu, Kai Rooney

What Kind of Player is Kai Rooney?

Kai Rooney played at Old Trafford last season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is an avid watcher of all his sons on the soccer pitch—Klay (born 2013) is also in the Manchester United academy, while youngest Cass (born 2018) plays in Everton’s junior ranks. Kit (born 2016) no longer plays soccer and is apparently more into darts.

But the former England captain is keen not to get too involved or be a pushy parent. “I just let him play,” Rooney said of Kai in particular to the BBC in 2025. “He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I take a stand off approach. I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it—that’s the main thing for me.”

In terms of style of play, Rooney Sr. said on Stick to Football back in 2024: “[He has] my physique, but he’ll be taller than me and he’s a goalscorer, he’s in the box, he sniffs chances out and that’s his game.”

Fast forward to this month and an image of the Rooneys outside Old Trafford shared on Instagram showed Kai is already pretty much the same height as his dad, who is 5'9" tall.

What Father-Son Duos Have Played for Man Utd?

Darren Fletcher’s two sons have both played for Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

A father and son each becoming professional soccer players is relatively common and some of the more established soccer dynasties span three or even four generations.

Plenty of Manchester United stars have sons who grew up to become players in their own right, although not all pass through Old Trafford. Early Premier League era heroes Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce and Paul Ince all had sons that went on to become professional players—Kasper, Alex, Thomas, respectively— but none of them ever turned out for the Red Devils.

The most recent example of it actually happening is Darren Fletcher and his twin sons, Jack and Tyler, who made five first-team appearances between them last season.

But on only one other occasion in Manchester United’s 148-year history has a father played for the club, eventually followed by his son. That was John Aston Sr. and John Aston Jr., and both even won league titles as United players 16 years apart.

Aston Sr. emerged as a left back in the first team Matt Busby built in the wake of World War II, winning the FA Cup in 1948 and the 1951–52 league championship. Aston Jr. made it into the team in 1965, winning the 1966–67 title and playing a starring role in the 1968 European Cup final on the left wing.

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