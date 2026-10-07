Man Utd Injuries: Three Changes Michael Carrick Has to Make on Premier League Return

Manchester United signed off before the first international break of the season by rescuing a late draw against winless Fulham, making it five points from the first five games of 2026–27.

Michael Carrick would have hoped for more points on the board at this stage of his first full season in charge, especially after leading the Premier League in the final 16 games of the previous campaign. But he’s been keen to take the positives.

“It has been pretty fine ­margins [so far this season] that have flipped it [the wrong way],” Carrick told reporters at Craven Cottage. “I know we can do better … we need to do better at certain things. But I’m not despondent and down because we’re showing some good signs.”

The Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford when the domestic club schedule resumes on Saturday, with Roberto De Zerbi’s team propping up the entire division.

But one of the other issues Carrick must now deal with is picking a team to win the match when the squad’s injury list swelled even more so during the international break.

Man Utd’s Injury List After International Break

Player Injury Status for Spurs Match Karl Darlow Unknown Doubt Matthijs de Ligt Back Out Amad Diallo Ankle Doubt Patrick Dorgu Hamstring Doubt Tom Heaton Hamstring Doubt Kobbie Mainoo Unknown Doubt Noussair Mazraoui Unknown Doubt Marcus Rashford Hip Doubt Benjamin Šeško Shin Doubt Manuel Ugarte Knee Out

United had a handful of injuries before the international break. Amad Diallo has been missing since preseason, while Manuel Ugarte suffered a long-term injury at the World Cup. Matthijs de Ligt has not played at all in 2026 because of a back problem that eventually required surgery in May, although he has returned to training and his recovery is nearing completion.

Of that trio, only Amad has a chance of featuring in some capacity against Spurs. The Ivorian’s absence from the right flank has been felt in the early weeks of the campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford didn’t make it to England’s camp, withdrawing after suffering injuries against Fulham. Each is expected to return for the Spurs clash but should also be considered doubts until the first concrete update post-internationals later this week.

Benjamin Šeško is in the same boat, withdrawing from Slovenia’s squad before a ball was kicked on the training field. The striker, reported to be nursing a shin injury like the one that prematurely ended his 2025–26, was missing against Fulham and has only featured as a substitute in the Premier League so far this season to help slowly ease him back into action. He has told fans he is “getting there” in terms of recovery. But even if Šeško is healthy by Saturday, it is unlikely he will start the game.

Patrick Dorgu was injured playing for Denmark. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu was released by Denmark after appearing to suffer a hamstring injury in his country’s second of four internationals. He started the match in question against Wales but was forced off after 30 minutes. Noussair Mazraoui is another whose status isn’t fully known, sent home by Morocco after getting hurt against Lesotho on Sept. 29. Both are doubts to face Spurs.

If neither Karl Darlow nor Tom Heaton have recovered from what are assumed to be relatively minor problems, a place on the bench as backup goalkeeper to No. 1 Senne Lammens could go to Dermot Mee for only the second time this season.

How Michael Carrick Can Replace Potential Absentees

Shea Lacey could be one to benefit. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

If Mainoo is not available by Saturday, it could signal a debut for summer signing Carlos Baleba. The Cameroon international arrived injured from Brighton & Hove Albion and spent his first few weeks in Manchester recovering from that ankle problem.

Should Rashford not start, there could be an attacking reshuffle from Carrick that sees Matheus Cunha moved back to the position on the left where he spent much of last season. With Bryan Mbeumo then potentially leading the line through the center, there might be an opportunity on the right for Shea Lacey to start in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

How Man Utd Will Line Up After International Break

Baleba was an unused substitute against Fulham and has had three further weeks since then to build his fitness on the training field. He ought to balance the midfield as the only true destructive force in the center of the pitch and the closest match to the departed Casemiro.

Baleba also participated in the behind-closed-doors friendly against INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport.

The back four could remain unchanged from facing Fulham, although Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven might be pushing for Lisandro Martínez’s place, depending on the Argentine’s condition after traveling back from South America this week. Yoro started France’s 4–1 win over Belgium on Monday for his senior international debut, but is ideally a right-sided center back.