Man Utd Receive Huge Double Injury Boost Ahead of Premier League Return

Injury updates in international breaks invariably take a negative slant for the game’s club sides, as Manchester United can attest already this fall. However, Michael Carrick was able to welcome Carlos Baleba and Matthijs de Ligt onto the pitch in a rare flicker of positive fitness news.

This elongated club hiatus has been so long that United found the time to stage a friendly with sister side Lausanne Sport. The visit of a fellow INEOS sporting investment offered Carrick the chance to try out some youngsters, give the few senior stars not involved in international duty some minutes and get a pair of treatment table regulars out on the grass.

Baleba is still waiting to make his Manchester United debut after signing for the club from Brighton in a deal worth up to £70 million ($92.5 million). The Cameroon international was deemed fit enough for the substitutes’ bench in United’s trip to Fulham on the eve of the break but did not get onto the pitch as his teammates toiled to a 1–1 draw.

Carrick has previously said that the 22-year-old is “pushing to get back as quickly as possible” and had the perfect opportunity to unshackle his new midfielder against Lausanne.

Carlos Baleba is still waiting for his competitive debut. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

The side current sat at the foot of the Swiss top flight also served as forgiving opposition for the lesser spotted De Ligt. Manchester United’s injury riddled center back is coming up to a year on the sidelines, with his last competitive appearance for the club all the way back in November 2025, when Ruben Amorim was still at the helm.

De Ligt underwent surgery on a nagging back problem in May which ruled out any involvement in this summer’s World Cup. The Dutch defender returned to first-team training in recent weeks and took his recovery up another level by featuring for United in this behind-closed-doors friendly.

It remains to be seen when De Ligt will be ready for a competitive return, although the Manchester Evening News suggest it could be as soon as next weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd International Break Injury Audit

Pre-Window Pull Outs

Marcus Rashford (left) and Kobbie Mainoo both pulled out of England duty. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It’s not all been plainsailing for Carrick this fall. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both had to pull out of England duty before a ball had even been kicked. An ongoing hip problem has been cited as the cause of Rashford’s enforced absence while his compatriot’s withdrawal was unexplained.

Benjamin Šeško also never made it to Slovenia’s international camp after a recurrence of a nagging shin injury at the end of September. “I am already working on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible to help both the national team and my club once again,” the workaholic promised.

Enforced Withdrawals

Then there are the players who did go on to represent their country but may come to regret that decision. In a cruel twist of fate for Carrick, two of his potential left back alternatives were both forced to withdraw during the window.

Patrick Dorgu only lasted 30 minutes against Wales last weekend before pulling up with a hamstring complaint. Noussair Mazraoui collapsed in a heap against Lesotho after attempting and failing to complete an awkward tackle. The versatile pair have returned to Carrington to receive treatment from United’s medical department with one eye firmly fixed on a must-win visit from Spurs.