Man Utd Injury News: Michael Carrick Offers ‘Touch and Go’ Update for Hull Trip

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Šeško are both back in training, but will remain on the sidelines for the start of the Premier League season.

The sight of De Ligt back in training is a particularly welcome one. The center back suffered a back injury in December which was initially not expected to be particularly serious, but it ultimately kept him out the entirety of the second half of the campaign and forced him to miss the World Cup.

Šeško, meanwhile, has been out of action since suffering a shin injury in May, but Carrick was happy to confirm both players are inching closer to a formal comeback.

“Matt [De Ligt]’s obviously been out for a long period of time, but he’s training and great to have him back,” Carrick said. “Well, he won’t be involved, but he’s in good shape and moving in a good direction. So that’s really a good bonus for us, at this stage to have him back.

“Ben [Sesko]’s back training. So that’s again another positive. Looking forward to having him back around the group and getting him some minutes as well.”

While Šeško and De Ligt will both miss Saturday’s trip to Hull City, Carrick left the door open to another regular face in the treatment room.

Carrick: We Must Manage Mason Mount

Mason Mount is battling another knock. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Few United players know the struggles of injuries quite like midfielder Mason Mount who, since joining United in the summer of 2023, has missed a total of 70 games with no fewer than 10 separate injury issues.

Mount is at risk of seeing that number rise on Saturday after he saw his impressive preseason campaign brought to an abrupt end earlier this month when he limped off against Paris Saint-Germain with a knock.

While his latest setback is far from a serious one, Mount is still awaiting the all-clear to return in time for Saturday’s game.

“[We’re] managing Mason a little bit, but he’s very close, so it’s touch and go for the weekend really, if not, going into next week,” Carrick explained.

“I think, first of all, Mason is a top player. Top player. I think we’ve seen that so far preseason. He was one of our best players in the early stages in the games that he played in. I thought he was fantastic. So not surprising, it’s what I’ve seen before, what I expect, what I know of him.

“He’s picked up a little bit of a knock. There’s no drama. It’s maybe been a week or so, 10 days or whatever it’s been. So it’s nothing major. Yeah, of course, he’s missed some football over recent years and he wants to be fit, he wants to be in that full rhythm, and he wants to stay fit. So we’re doing our best to help him do that, but he’s a top player, Mason.

“It’s the same as the group. We’ve got to manage the squad. There’s going to be injuries through the season. We’ve got to have a squad that’s strong enough to have a really good, top starting team with the depth to carry us through the season. Mason will be back very, very soon, if not immediately, so it’s all good.”