Man Utd vs. Ipswich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are aiming to claim their first victory of the new Premier League season when they face another newly-promoted side, Ipswich Town, on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were caught off guard by Hull City last Saturday lunchtime, succumbing to a 2–0 defeat that reminded supporters of the limitations of the roster at Michael Carrick’s disposal, despite a summer midfield rebuild.

United once again suffered against a stubborn back three and were ultimately undone by a pair of set-pieces.

Some early panic will doubtless creep in if they fail to win here, even if Ipswich were impressive in their 2–1 victory over last season’s surprise package Sunderland at Portman Road. Ex-Black Cat Jack Clarke sealed all three points for Gary O’Neil’s side, who are set to be more competitive than many projected in preseason.

The Tractor Boys have bought astutely in the market and seem well-prepared for the task that lies ahead. However, it’ll still be an almighty upset if they turn the Red Devils over at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd vs. Ipswich Prediction

Red Devils Respond On Home Soil

Man Utd have rarely lost their opening two Premier League games. | George Wood/Getty Images

United certainly haven’t been familiar with losing under Carrick, and the start of his first full season at the helm was undeniably a disaster. O’Neil will aim to exploit similar chinks in United’s armor, perhaps even without switching to a back three/five.

Still, all will be right in the world for the Red Devils if they take care of business, as they’re expected to. An exciting season beckons at Old Trafford with Champions League soccer returning.

Carrick can’t afford for any optimism to rapidly subside.

Head-to-head record: United have won their last four games against Ipswich at Old Trafford by an 18–2 aggregate score, and the Tractor Boys are winless in seven outings against the Red Devils.

United have won their last four games against Ipswich at Old Trafford by an 18–2 aggregate score, and the Tractor Boys are winless in seven outings against the Red Devils. Unlikely bright start: The visitors are aiming to win their first two games in a top-flight season for just the fourth time in their history, last doing so in 1993–94.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Ipswich

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

Marcus Rashford is in contention to start for the hosts. | Sports Illustrated

Marcus Rashford is in line to start Sunday’s game, having impressed off the bench in his first appearance for the club since December 2024 last time out. Rashford offers direct runs in behind, which will be mightily useful if Carrick decides against utilizing Benjamin Šeško from the outset.

The Slovenian striker was fit enough for a cameo last weekend but has been nursing a shin injury all summer.

Carrick has confirmed that Amad Diallo will miss out on Sunday, while new signing Carlos Baleba is weeks away from making his debut due to an ankle issue. Mason Mount is on the comeback trail, though, and could play a part on Sunday after recovering from a foot injury sustained in preseason.

Matthijs de Ligt has also returned to squad training after undergoing back surgery in May.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Ipswich are hunting a very rare victory at Old Trafford. | Sports Illustrated

Nine debuts were handed out in last week’s 2–1 victory over Sunderland, but midfielder Florentino Luís has yet to make his bow for the club due to injury. He’s a doubt for the trip to Old Trafford.

Ipswich completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios ahead of Sunday’s bout. The Argentinian international is a significant coup for the visitors, and O’Neil will hope his new addition can play some part in this one.

Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are sidelined after undergoing surgery in the summer, while Jaden Philogene isn’t expected to recover from his ankle injury until next month.

Ipswich predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez, Lukić; Fatawu, Maeda, Enciso; Emersonn.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Ipswich Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Sunday, Aug. 30 Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST

11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Ipswich on TV

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