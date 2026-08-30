Man Utd vs. Ipswich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are aiming to claim their first victory of the new Premier League season when they face another newly-promoted side, Ipswich Town, on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils were caught off guard by Hull City last Saturday lunchtime, succumbing to a 2–0 defeat that reminded supporters of the limitations of the roster at Michael Carrick’s disposal, despite a summer midfield rebuild.
United once again suffered against a stubborn back three and were ultimately undone by a pair of set-pieces.
Some early panic will doubtless creep in if they fail to win here, even if Ipswich were impressive in their 2–1 victory over last season’s surprise package Sunderland at Portman Road. Ex-Black Cat Jack Clarke sealed all three points for Gary O’Neil’s side, who are set to be more competitive than many projected in preseason.
The Tractor Boys have bought astutely in the market and seem well-prepared for the task that lies ahead. However, it’ll still be an almighty upset if they turn the Red Devils over at the Theatre of Dreams.
Man Utd vs. Ipswich Prediction
Red Devils Respond On Home Soil
United certainly haven’t been familiar with losing under Carrick, and the start of his first full season at the helm was undeniably a disaster. O’Neil will aim to exploit similar chinks in United’s armor, perhaps even without switching to a back three/five.
Still, all will be right in the world for the Red Devils if they take care of business, as they’re expected to. An exciting season beckons at Old Trafford with Champions League soccer returning.
Carrick can’t afford for any optimism to rapidly subside.
- Head-to-head record: United have won their last four games against Ipswich at Old Trafford by an 18–2 aggregate score, and the Tractor Boys are winless in seven outings against the Red Devils.
- Unlikely bright start: The visitors are aiming to win their first two games in a top-flight season for just the fourth time in their history, last doing so in 1993–94.
Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Ipswich
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich
Marcus Rashford is in line to start Sunday’s game, having impressed off the bench in his first appearance for the club since December 2024 last time out. Rashford offers direct runs in behind, which will be mightily useful if Carrick decides against utilizing Benjamin Šeško from the outset.
The Slovenian striker was fit enough for a cameo last weekend but has been nursing a shin injury all summer.
Carrick has confirmed that Amad Diallo will miss out on Sunday, while new signing Carlos Baleba is weeks away from making his debut due to an ankle issue. Mason Mount is on the comeback trail, though, and could play a part on Sunday after recovering from a foot injury sustained in preseason.
Matthijs de Ligt has also returned to squad training after undergoing back surgery in May.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.
Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Nine debuts were handed out in last week’s 2–1 victory over Sunderland, but midfielder Florentino Luís has yet to make his bow for the club due to injury. He’s a doubt for the trip to Old Trafford.
Ipswich completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios ahead of Sunday’s bout. The Argentinian international is a significant coup for the visitors, and O’Neil will hope his new addition can play some part in this one.
Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa are sidelined after undergoing surgery in the summer, while Jaden Philogene isn’t expected to recover from his ankle injury until next month.
Ipswich predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Núñez, Lukić; Fatawu, Maeda, Enciso; Emersonn.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Ipswich Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 30
- Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Ipswich on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.