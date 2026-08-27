The Winners and Losers From 2026–27 Champions League Draw

All 36 teams competing in the 2026–27 Champions League found out their league phase opponents in Thursday’s draw, and some walked away happier than others.

The fight for European glory kicks off next month, where defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain will look to become just the second team to ever win three Champions League titles in a row. Hoping to play spoiler are last year’s runners-up Arsenal, as well as the almighty Bayern Munich, Barcelona and of course, the only team to ever three-peat: Real Madrid (2016–2018).

But before any of the European giants or their eager competitors can begin dreaming of silverware, they first must survive the league phase. A top-eight finish guarantees automatic passage to the round of 16, while those that finish from ninth to 24th must compete in the knockout phase playoffs. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

The better the draw, the better the chances are of progressing to the knockout rounds. Some teams got a relatively easy path, while others have an absolute gauntlet on the horizon.

Winners

Real Madrid

Real Madrid received a favorable draw. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Home : Inter, PSV, RB Leipzig, LASK

: Inter, PSV, RB Leipzig, LASK Away: Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens

Shockingly, Real Madrid did not match up with Manchester City or Liverpool this time around. Instead, José Mourinho’s men will play the reigning Premier League champions, Arsenal, a team they have never beaten in the Champions League. Most recently, they were embarrassed by the Gunners in the quarterfinals back in 2024–25.

Beyond that tough trip to north London, Los Blancos did not draw another team that should scare the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Co. Inter and Roma will present challenges, but it’s hard to imagine the 15-time European champions falling to both Italian sides in the same league phase.

RB Leipzig pose much less of a threat now that Yan Diomande is a Real Madrid player, and LASK, PSV, Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens don’t really stand a chance.

Liverpool

Liverpool have a smooth path to the knockout stage. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Home : Atlético Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, Lens

: Atlético Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, Lens Away: Inter, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, LASK

Andoni Iraola no doubt breathed a sigh of relief after Thursday’s draw. The new boss, who has never managed a Champions League game before, avoided the heaviest hitters in Pot 1 and instead got Atlético Madrid at home and Inter away.

Neither will be an easy match, but the opponents are much more manageable than the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG. Plus, Liverpool won both exact fixtures in last season’s league phase.

The Reds should also cruise past Villarreal, Lens, Club Brugge and LASK. Fenerbahçe away could cause some problems just from the brilliant atmosphere in Istanbul, but otherwise, it’s looking like a smooth route to the knockout stage, especially if the 20-time English champions snag Bradley Barcola’s signature.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are one of the favorites to win the Champions League. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Home : Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Praha

: Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Praha Away: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Lille, Viking

Bayern Munich are the team every other club was hoping to avoid. Vincent Kompany’s men were one goal away from advancing to the final last season and will come out with a point to prove.

Arsenal demolished Bayern Munich in last season’s league phase, and could very well do so again this time around. But otherwise, the toughest opponent for the defending German champions are Atlético Madrid away—a game they should still win.

There’s just no world in which Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Praha, Lille or Viking can upend Bayern Munich. Manchester United could find success if the team hits their stride under Michael Carrick again, but it’s hard to envision the Red Devils’ defense being able to silence Harry Kane.

Losers

Barcelona

Barcelona are desperate for Champions League success. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Home : Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como

: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como Away: PSG, Sporting, Galatasaray, Sabah

Barcelona are starving for Champions League success, but they have a difficult road ahead. The Catalans drew PSG for the second consecutive season—and this time, they have to play Luis Enrique’s men in Paris.

The defending Spanish champions also have to travel to Lisbon and take on a underrated Sporting CP side that finished seventh in the 2025–26 league phase standings. Playing at Galatasaray is arguably even harder, considering the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Atlético Madrid all stumbled in Istanbul last season.

It’s no easier at home. Barcelona must host Manchester City, who could have Enzo Fernández commanding their midfield by then. They also welcome the reigning Europa League winners Aston Villa, though Unai Emery lost many of his stars this summer. Even Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, is a tricky encounter.

Atlético Madrid

Julián Alvarez has requested a transfer from Atlético Madrid. | Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

Home : Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, Viking

: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, Viking Away: Liverpool, PSV, Bodø/Glimt, Stuttgart

Atlético Madrid might have made the semifinals last year, but that was more of a fluke than a deserved place. Diego Simeone’s men are weaker this season, especially if Julián Alvarez completes his desired move by the end of the transfer window.

It’s a nightmare for the Spanish outfit to have Bayern Munich on their calendar, as is a trip to Anfield. Last season, Los Rojiblancos also barely beat PSV away and lost to Bodø/Glimt at the Metropolitano.

Atlético Madrid also have to take on Manchester United, a match that could go either way depending on the form of both sides at the time of the clash. In terms of Pot 2 teams, though, the Red Devils were surely one Simeone would have hoped to avoid.

Manchester United

Manchester United would have hoped for an easier return. | George Wood/Getty Images

Home : Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig, Sabah

: Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig, Sabah Away: Atlético Madrid, Sporting, Villarreal, Como

Manchester United secured their Champions League return by finishing third in the Premier League last season—and their reward is Bayern Munich. Even if their shock defeat to Hull City last weekend was just a stumble, they still pale in comparison to last season’s semifinalists.

Playing Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano is never easy, especially if Simeone deploys his famously conservative tactics that managed to eliminate Barcelona in the quarterfinals last season. Speaking of the quarterfinals, that’s where Sporting finished in the 2025–26 Champions League.

Then there’s a trip to Como, which could also prove challenging given the club’s strides under Fàbregas. Roma and RB Leipzig are no walks in the park either, even if they must come to Old Trafford. If the Red Devils’ new-look midfield doesn’t improve, they could feasibly struggle against both sides.

Suddenly, there aren’t too many games in their draw that United can confidently take three points from—at least, as of now.