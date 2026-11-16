‘Monster Bid’—Man Utd Linked With Mauricio Pochettino USMNT Favorite

Manchester United links with Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT players are probably to be expected, with the Argentine starting work at Old Trafford later this week and the January transfer window also only just around the corner.

It’s no surprise that Weston McKennie, a notable favorite of his, is reportedly on the radar, even if it will take a “monster bid” to prise him away from Juventus.

Pochettino will be expected to corral and get more out of a squad that proved itself by finishing third in the Premier League last season, but had slipped into the relegation zone by the time the club schedule was put on hold for the November international window.

Midfield was addressed at Old Trafford during the summer, but with Manuel Ugarte ruled out for several more months, Kobbie Mainoo missing some of the season through injury and Carlos Baleba sidelined again—potentially until December—depth is still proving an issue.

United had been linked with USMNT captain Tyler Adams during the summer thanks to his impressive performances for Bournemouth. But Pochettino clearly holds fellow midfielder Weston McKennie in extremely high regard from the way he has previously spoken about him.

Earlier this year, Pochettino told reporters, “It’s true that Juventus is Weston McKennie plus 10 players,” underscoring the 28-year-old’s importance to the Serie A team.

In Italy, Gazzetta dello Sport warns of the possibility of Pochettino seeking a swift reunion with Juve’s current longest-serving player—McKennie joined from Schalke, initially on loan, in 2020 and, despite a six-month loan to Leeds United in 2023, has played 241 times for the club.

This season, McKennie has started all 11 Juventus matches across all competitions for which he has been available, including captaining the team in two Europa League fixtures. He has played in central midfield, attacking midfield, on the right and on the left, highlighting impressive versatility that Pochettino has pointed out in the past.

“He can play in every single place ... he’s playing and he’s playing in different positions. It’s good for him and it’s good for us [the USMNT],” the Argentine commented in March.

Why Juventus Could Be Persuaded to Sell

McKennie is a versatile Juventus starter. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

McKennie signed a contract extension with Juventus as recently as March, pushing the expiry date to the summer of 2030. That gives the Turin-based club power at any negotiating table, with no imminent threat of losing the player through free agency.

It could serve to keep his valuation high, with Juve understandably not keen to lose a key player without considerable financial compensation in return. However, Gazzetta paints a picture in which a January sale might still be considered.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season, Juve have started relatively poorly in Serie A, seventh after 11 matches—winning just five—and trailing the top four by six points. The team has been dealt injury blows all over the field, including star winger Kenan Yıldız. In central midfield, Khéphren Thuram hasn’t played this season because of summer knee surgery, while Manuel Locatelli was sidelined in September until January.

To invest in January, Juve might have to consider cashing in on someone like McKennie, who is more attack-minded, where depth is less of a problem. As of right now, his market value according to Transfermarkt is €30 million ($33 million, £25 million).