‘Yes’—Man Utd, Liverpool Target Gives Firm Response to Summer Transfer Speculation

Manchester United and Liverpool might have to look at alternative options to breakout RB Leipzig talent Yan Diomande if either is to strengthen their forward line this summer.

That is because Diomande has openly said that, “yes,” he expects to still play for Leipzig next season.

The 19-year-old Côte d’Ivoire winger has 21 Bundesliga goals and assists to his name in his first full season in a top-flight league, having joined Leipzig from Leganés last summer—Diomande made his senior debut for the Spanish team less than 14 months ago.

His rapid emergence has brought obvious attention from bigger clubs. Diomande is capable of operating on either the left or right. Manchester United currently lack a natural option on the former flank, while Liverpool will soon have a Mohamed Salah-sized hole to fill on the latter.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both also been linked in recent months.

But in an interview with kicker, Diomande made it seem unlikely he’ll be going anywhere: “I’m not thinking about [leaving] right now. I’m at Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. In the end, it’s always the statistics that count. It’s been a fantastic year for me.”

Diomande Transfer More Likely in 2027

There is a precedent for Leipzig deferring transfers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Leipzig’s valuation of Diomande thus far has been prohibitive. The Bundesliga side, who will be returning to the Champions League in 2026–27 after not playing in any UEFA competition this season, are widely reported to have priced the player at €100 million ($116.2 million, £86.7 million). That is high for a talent still so raw and unproven over more than a single season.

His future could ultimately follow a similar path to Benjamin Šeško, whose potential exit in 2024 was delayed by 12 months. The Slovenian signed a new contract, committing to Leipzig on the understanding that the club would ultimately facilitate a transfer in 2025. There are already rumors of Diomande discussing fresh terms at the Red Bull Arena that would carry the same expectation.

If his performances continue, it won’t harm his chance of securing a big transfer next year instead, by which time Diomande would still only be a few months shy of his 21st birthday.

Man Utd, Liverpool Alternatives to Signing Diomande

Anthony Gordon is a player who would suit both clubs. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Due to Manchester United and Liverpool chasing opposite-sided wingers, there is only some crossover in potential targets. But one such option is Anthony Gordon, who is primarily a left winger but has been known to operate on the right or as false nine.

It could even be that Liverpool pursue the 25-year-old to play on the left, where he would be viewed as an upgrade on Cody Gakpo, and reshuffle internally to replace Salah. Jeremie Frimpong playing higher up the pitch, or Dominik Szoboszlai or Florian Wirtz playing from the right, are possibilities.

Gordon is from Liverpool and grew up in a Liverpool-supporting family, although he was released by the academy at the age of 11 and at that point joined local rivals Everton. But any interested party might have to be quick amid rumors of an approach from Bayern Munich.

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen is another Liverpool possibility, which may soon become easier to pull off given the Hammers are increasingly likely to be relegated. Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche is also linked, significantly younger than Bowen and probably cheaper.

For Manchester United, the most talked about winger targets beyond Diomande up to now have been Morgan Rogers, despite his breakout at Aston Villa coming in the No. 10 role, and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, versatile enough for both the left and the right.

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