Man Utd Decide Michael Carrick ‘Sack Timeline’ As Winless Run Extends to Nine Games

Manchester United have reportedly decided to give Michael Carrick until the November international break to try and save his job.

Many expected the under-fire manager to be fired following the team’s dismal 3–0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, which extended the Red Devils’ winless run to eight matches across all competitions. Carrick survived the horrific display, though, and hoped to turn things around on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Except United suffered a 2–0 defeat to Chelsea, a game that truly got away from the visitors after Lisandro Martínez was sent off just past the hour-mark. The last time the club went nine games without a victory came all the way back in 1988, before the Premier League even existed.

Once again, the world waited with bated breath to see if Carrick would even last the rest of the day in charge of the 20-time English champions. But The Athletic report United are trying to get to the international break before “having to act” on Carrick’s position.

It reflects the confidence Carrick displayed following the final whistle in west London, when he confidently said he would be in charge when the Red Devils host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carrick Must Get It Right in Next Two Games

Michael Carrick has two matches left to save his job. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Two games remain on United’s schedule before the November international break. First, the Red Devils take on Roma, hoping to claim their second Champions League win this season.

Roma come into the fixture on a five-game unbeaten run in which they have found the back of the net 18 times. Carrick’s porous defense could be ripe for the taking against such a strong attacking unit, even with the advantage of playing at Old Trafford.

Even if United manage to secure a positive result, they still must face off with Aston Villa just five days later. A memorable 3–1 win over the Villans last March was one of the highlights of Carrick’s interim period, and he will need to repeat his success—with a much less consistent squad—if he wants to remain in charge once domestic action resumes at the end of November.

It’s hard to see an Aston Villa side that just beat Manchester City last weekend succumbing to a United team with two wins across all competitions this season. But Unai Emery’s men are not infallible, a point proven by Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round and Fulham on Saturday.

Man Utd Hover Over the Relegation Zone

Manchester United have won just two games this season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

There’s dividing opinions about United giving Carrick more time to figure things out at Old Trafford. Some put most of the blame for the club’s rotten spell on the underperforming players and sporting director Jason Wilcox for the poor summer transfer window.

Others cannot fathom how United have not cut ties with Carrick, given just how woeful the team has performed in 2026–27. United have seven points from nine Premier League matches, which puts them 17th in the standings.

The Red Devils are level on points with 18th-place Crystal Palace, and only above the relegation zone thanks to a measly -5 goal difference. Carrick was asked if there is a stigma around United potentially being in the bottom three, but the English boss replied, “Not from me, no.”

Questions followed about the team’s capabilities of surviving a potential relegation fight, but Carrick wouldn’t entertain the line of questioning. “Got to keep moving forward and winning games, simple as that,” he said. “There’s no words that I’m going to explain to you now that makes it any different; it’s not going to change it.”

“You can move up the league quite quickly if you win football matches,” he added.

Except if Carrick doesn’t get United back to winning ways in the next week, he likely won’t be around to see the team move up the table. That honor—or burden—could instead go to Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann, two candidates in the running to take his post at Old Trafford.