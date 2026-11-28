Brentford’s first victory at Old Trafford since 1937 sunk Manchester United further into the mire, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side fell to a humiliating 4–0 defeat.

The Theatre of Dreams welcomed yet another fresh face to the dugout on Saturday afternoon, and there may well have been a sense of expectation after a bright Champions League showing in Lisbon, where Man Utd were undone by a poor refereeing display.

It was an exuberant start from the hosts, who should’ve been ahead before Callum Wilson struck against the run of play. Wilson’s goal was superbly taken, with a genius first touch creating the opportunity.

From then on, Brentford had their way with the forlorn Red Devils. Their soft underbelly reared its ugly head once more, as the Bees doubled their lead soon after. Wilson again.

And so, the glum and beleaguered faces returned to the stands, as half-hearted chants against the in-fighting ownership rang out. There were glimpses of a route back in, but none were taken by Pochettino’s side, who eventually succumbed to a heavy defeat. Kristoffer Ajer scored late from a set piece, then Kevin Schade compounded Pochettino’s misery by adding a fourth in stoppage time.

There have certainly been far worse Man Utd performances despite the stunning scoreline, with the hosts ultimately undermined by wretched work at both ends of the pitch.

A win for Crystal Palace on Sunday would see United enter Gameweek 13 at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Man Utd’s defense is awful. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Prominent Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher suggested that it can’t merely be the personnel that’s to blame for Man Utd’s abhorrent defensive record at the start of the new season.

That’s somewhat true, but it’d appear that Pochettino has inherited a defensive group that can’t and perhaps won’t be able to successfully operate higher upfield. Harry Maguire can defend his box and offer a threat from set pieces, but he turns like a fridge. Their sharpest recovery defenders, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martínez, are either clumsy or chaotic—they cannot be relied upon for stability.

Pochettino seemingly has no interest in compromise regarding his principles, so this is how it’s going to be until January. It takes a collective effort to avoid the scenario that led to Brentford’s second goal, but such sequences are likely to be common for the foreseeable future, given the makeup of this Man Utd defense. Pace terrifies them.

Remarkably, the Red Devils became the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six consecutive halves after Wilson’s first-half brace. Then they conceded another two in the second half to extend that streak to seven!

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Man Utd can’t sink much lower. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—4.2: Made an excellent save to deny an acrobatic Jaidon Anthony effort early on but that was soon forgotten.

RB: Diogo Dalot—6.3: Certainly more comfortable in this sort of role, but it all feels a little superfluous, given the macro issues currently plaguing this team.

CB: Leny Yoro—6.4: Yoro got away with one in the second half. Should’ve been penalized for tripping Kevin Schade, potentially leading to a second yellow card and a dismissal in back-to-back Premier League outings.

CB: Harry Maguire—6.4: His best work came in the Brentford box, which is rarely a good sign.

LB: Lisandro Martínez—5.8: He may have bounced back in Lisbon, but there were more issues for Martínez here. Not the answer for Pochettino at left back, with Danga Ouattara having his way with him.

CM: Youri Tielemans—7.1: Treads water without the ball. Was certainly a positive influence in possession for much of the contest, enjoying himself in more advanced areas.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—6.9: Man Utd supporters will back the academy graduate to the hilt, and plenty will argue that they have bigger issues than Mainoo in midfield. However, his work out of possession, especially in recovery, is currently a big problem for the Red Devils.

RW: Amad Diallo—6.6: The Ivorian started brightly, with the hosts having plenty of joy down the right flank early on. However, Amad’s influence was minimal after Brentford took the lead, and he was withdrawn at halftime.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—7.4: Back to Bruno ‘hero ball’, are we? Didn’t work.

LW: Patrick Dorgu—6.4: The Dane is a live wire down the left, yet he couldn’t function as a reliable out-ball against the Bees. Guilty of missing a huge chance just before Wilson struck for the first time.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee—6.6: The Dutchman failed to repay Pochettino’s faith, with a weak finish early on seeing Zirkzee lose all confidence in front of goal.

SUB: Luke Shaw (46’ for Martínez)—6.4: Well, at least he’s back.

SUB: Bryan Mbeumo (46’ for Amad)—7.5: Suspect his cameo will be enough for him to return to the starting lineup at St. James’ Park.

SUB: Matheus Cunha (63’ for Zirkzee)—6.7: There were no heroics from Cunha this time around.

SUB: Shea Lacey (70’ for Dorgu)—6.6: He offers the Man Utd supporters hope.

SUB: Mason Mount (83’ for Tielemans)—N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow (GK), Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Andrey Santos.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Zirkzee could’ve handed Man Utd an early lead. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pochettino has turned to Joshua Zirkzee in Benjamin Šeško’s absence, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha among the substitutes. There are certainly things to like about the Dutchman, but he’s never been prolific in his senior career, and while he may operate as a center forward, he can’t be relied upon to score goals. His most productive campaign in one of Europe’s top five leagues came with Bologna in 2023–24 (11 Serie A goals). After he spurned a good early chance, Zirkzee didn’t want to know in front of goal.

in Benjamin Šeško’s absence, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha among the substitutes. There are certainly things to like about the Dutchman, but he’s never been prolific in his senior career, and while he may operate as a center forward, he can’t be relied upon to score goals. His most productive campaign in one of Europe’s top five leagues came with Bologna in 2023–24 (11 Serie A goals). After he spurned a good early chance, Zirkzee didn’t want to know in front of goal. In truth, it’s hard to highlight a player who exits this fixture with an ounce of credit. Shea Lacey was bright off the bench, and Bryan Mbeumo looked determined to win back his starting place. Youri Tielemans showcased his quality as a passer, but his deficiencies without the ball are only exacerbated by playing next to Kobbie Mainoo. That midfield partnership just does not work.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Humiliating Defeat

Man Utd found themselves 2–0 down at halftime, yet they’d actually tallied more xG than their opponents in the first half ( 1.35 to 0.89 ).

). Dango Ouattara to Callum Wilson is just the third time a visiting player has provided two assists for a teammate in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

a visiting player has provided for a teammate in a Premier League game at Old Trafford. No Man Utd player has more Premier League assists at Old Trafford this season than Ouattara (three).

at this season than (three). The Red Devils became the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six consecutive halves (then soon made it seven).

in Premier League history to (then soon made it seven). Man Utd have conceded four goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since 1961.

Statistic Man Utd Brentford Possession 59% 41% Expected Goals (xG) 2.39 2.30 Total Shots 25 12 Shots on Target 8 4 Big Chances 3 4 Pass Accuracy 83% 74% Fouls Committed 9 17 Corners 5 5