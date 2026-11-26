Mauricio Pochettino responded to a number of controversial refereeing decisions during Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Sporting CP in a unique manner: by saying next to nothing at all.

United were forced to settle for a 2–2 draw in the Portuguese capital. in what was Pochettino’s second game in charge and first with the Red Devils in the Champions League.

Costly individual mistakes contributed to United failing to secure the win, but some contentious decisions more than played their part in denying Pochettino what would have been a very welcome three points on the road.

Pochettino was visibly agitated on the touchline, smirking and grimacing at the same time as referee Szymon Marciniak and his assistants penalized his side, but the former Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea and USMNT boss simply shook his head postmatch when asked about Amad Diallo’s early goal being disallowed for an alleged infringement by Youri Tielemans. He subsequently nodded when the reporter described it as “a silly decision.”

Later in the press conference, Pochettino broke his silence, but he didn’t launch into a rant against the officials that many might have expected and instead said: “Good welcome for us after seven days, today is my first week in charge. Through our experience, this type of situations and circumstances happen always.”

The Decisions That Cost Man Utd

Kaique Pereira and Sporting CP were rescued by VAR. | Zed Jameson/PA Images/Getty Images

United had two penalties awarded against them, had two goals ruled out and finished the match with 10 players after Tielemans was shown a second yellow card.

Lisandro Martínez conceded the first penalty, making minor contact with the shin of Geny Catamo who proceeded to fall to the ground theatrically, before Senne Lammens, who saved Luis Suárez’s effort from 12 yards, inexplicably clattered Maxi Araújo two minutes later.

Diallo’s ruled out goal would have brought United level, but referee Marciniak decided that Tielemans had fouled Gonçalo Inácio in the build-up. Replays showed the Belgian cleanly played the ball before making contact with the center back.

It was then Patrick Dorgu’s turn to be penalized with the game finely poised at 2–2. An in-swinging Bruno Fernandes corner was flapped at by Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira, who inadvertently punched the ball into his own net. But Dorgu , in combination with Martínez, was adjudged to have fouled Pereira, despite replays showing that contact was made after he’d connected his fists with the ball.

Tielemans was then dismissed late on for a second bookable offense, adding insult to injury for a United side who felt they had been harshly treated throughout.

Pochettino’s Reaction to Man Utd Performance

Mauricio Pochettino’s men battled but couldn’t collect the first victory of his tenure. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Pochettino did speak more openly about the performance of his players on the night, and crucially stood by goalkeeper Lammens after his horrendous mistake gifted Sporting their equalizing goal 10 minutes from time.

It was yet another error from the Belgian, who was also criticized for his positioning when conceding to Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite the controversial refereeing decisions that went against United, the Red Devils also have themselves to blame for settling for a draw, as costly individual mistakes—especially from goalkeeper Senne Lammens—were just as big a reason why Pochettino is still searching for his maiden win at the job.

"I’m so proud of my players, I think it was a very tough game and I liked the team during 90 minutes, the personality, the character,” Pochettino told TNT Sports. “It’s true that it’s difficult to find some game [where you’ve] been more punished, you know? In one game we were so, again, punished a lot in different actions that were key.

“But I think everyone that watched the game, I think saw all the actions. Only what I can say is I feel proud about the players, I think we today showed the way we want to play. It’s only one week working together. I feel so proud, I told them [the players] after the game.”

“Performances like today are the best medicine to prepare for the next game,” he added.