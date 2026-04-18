Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Perennial Star Overcomes Defensive Crisis

Manchester United took an enormous stride toward qualifying for next season’s Champions League courtesy of their hard-fought 1–0 win over Chelsea.

Man Utd entered the match without four of their five senior center backs and an unfamiliar defense just about kept Chelsea out during a cagey first half at Stamford Bridge. At the other end, there was little for the traveling supporters to cheer until Matheus Cunha opened the scoring just before the break, powering home Bruno Fernandes’s cross with United’s first shot on target.

United’s threadbare backline came under increasing pressure after the restart, but held firm despite its influential absentees to grind out a clean sheet and critical triumph in the hunt for a top-five finish.

The result moves the Red Devils 10 points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea and secures a first Stamford Bridge victory for them since 2020.

Winner and Loser

Winner

Fernandes was typically brilliant. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Where would United be without Fernandes? The infinitely creative midfielder was pulling all the strings as expected in west London, adding to his division-high chances and big chances created, as well as an insurmountable assist tally.

Fernandes’s run and delivery for Cunha’s effort was sublime and the Portuguese’s genius was regularly sprinkled on the clash. Once again, he was operating in a different stratosphere to his teammates and opponents.

Loser

Not Bryan Mbeumo’s best night. | Poppy Townson—MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Few in red played poorly during a spirited display, but one who underwhelmed was Bryan Mbeumo. Much has been made of the forward’s recent decline, sub-par displays even resulting in a benching for the defeat to Leeds United, and the Cameroon international did little to inspire confidence on his return.

The issue for Mbeumo was his accuracy. Guilty of surrendering possession too often and struggling to conjure any magic when presented with the ball in attacking zones, he was outshone by his teammates.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Cunha was on the scoresheet in the capital. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—8.1: Spared embarrassment by the offside flag as his dreadful parry led to Liam Delap’s offside goal in the first half. Hardly forced out of second gear otherwise.

RB: Diogo Dalot—7.4: Found life straightforward against former clubmate Alejandro Garnacho, emphatically winning almost every individual battle with the Chelsea winger.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui—6.9: Forced into center back amid United’s absentee crisis and performed incredibly well considering the high-profile names he was facing at Stamford Bridge.

CB: Ayden Heaven—7.4: Fortunate not to hand Chelsea an early penalty, with his wild lunge fractionally outside the area, and was guilty of several more erratic challenges. However, the youngster grew into the game and still deserves credit for some important interventions.

LB: Luke Shaw—7.3: Rarely outsmarted by Pedro Neto and provided some necessary calm within an unfamiliar defensive unit.

DM: Casemiro—7.4: Less involved than he was in the reverse fixture, during which he scored and was sent off at Old Trafford. Quietly went about his business in impressive fashion.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.3: Sleek in possession and very clearly an immediate upgrade on Manuel Ugarte—although that’s not a particularly difficult feat to achieve. Very strong defensively, too.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—6.5: Huffed and puffed in the final third without exhibiting the finesse required to cause Chelsea too many issues.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—7.8: Just delightful to watch week after week. United’s skipper teed up the opener with a sumptuous delivery and completely ran the show from United’s perspective.

LW: Matheus Cunha—7.6: Spurned one great chance during the first half, only to make amends with an emphatic finish in the 43rd minute. A livewire throughout.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—6.7: A passenger for too much of the match despite some neat touches. Continues to look more influential as an impact substitute than starter.

SUB: Amad Diallo (80’ for Šeško)—6.1

SUB: Mason Mount (81’ for Cunha)—N/A

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (87’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher, Jim Thwaites, Shea Lacey.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Kobbie Mainoo (left) impressed yet again. | Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Cunha has faced scrutiny for his goalscoring output during his debut season, boasting just seven goals in 31 appearances prior to Saturday’s encounter. However, an accomplished finish fired United in front and the Brazilian showcased his effectiveness in general play, involving himself in some tidy sequences on the break.

has faced scrutiny for his goalscoring output during his debut season, boasting just seven goals in 31 appearances prior to Saturday’s encounter. However, an accomplished finish fired United in front and the Brazilian showcased his effectiveness in general play, involving himself in some tidy sequences on the break. Considering their absentee list, it was an impressive defensive performance from United, and Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot both deserve credit for industrious performances on their returns to the XI. The former patroled the midfield with endeavor and bite on his comeback from a knock, while the latter completely locked down Garnacho in wide areas. They led by example in hostile territory.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Invaluable Triumph

United were extremely efficient in the final third, scoring with their only shot on target . Money well spent in the summer has reaped rewards this season.

. Money well spent in the summer has reaped rewards this season. Michael Carrick’s men surrendered 21 shots, but zero big chances at Stamford Bridge. They defended admirably given their lack of options at the back.

at Stamford Bridge. They defended admirably given their lack of options at the back. Fernandes registered his 18th assist of the Premier League season by setting up Cunha, moving him within two of equaling the record for a season previously set by Thierry Henry and matched by Kevin De Bruyne.

Statistic Chelsea Man Utd Possession 60% 40% Expected Goals (xG) 1.55 0.29 Total Shots 21 4 Shots on Target 3 1 Big Chances 0 1 Passing Accuracy 89% 84% Fouls Committed 12 13 Corners 7 1

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC