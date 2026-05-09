Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Underwhelming Display Raises Major Concern

Manchester United’s limp performance went unpunished at the Stadium of Light as they played out a goalless draw with Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The lack of jeopardy certainly contributed to an underwhelming first-half performance from Man Utd, as their hosts were by far the stronger team by the break. Zero shots on target and just five touches in the Sunderland box underscored an apathetic showing, with the Red Devils having already secured Champions League qualification thanks to last Sunday’s win over Liverpool.

United were slightly improved after the restart, but their tame attacking display left Sunderland relatively untroubled. Fortunately, Michael Carrick could lean on his defense, which weathered multiple storms to keep a clean sheet intact and add another point to United’s tally for the season.

An uninspiring performance matters little for the Red Devils, who have already achieved their ambition for the campaign with matches to spare.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Mason Mount struggled to fill Casemiro’s shoes. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

The trip to the Stadium of Light served as an ideal practice test for United as they lined up without the departing Casemiro. The Brazilian leaves the club at the end of the season and his absence through a knock gave the Red Devils a glimpse of life without their destructive defensive midfielder.

Without fellow absentee Manuel Ugarte, Carrick opted for Mason Mount in the double pivot alongside Kobbie Mainoo, but the former Chelsea midfielder did little to inspire confidence. In fairness, Mount is certainly not a holding midfielder and was unsurprisingly bullied by more physical operators, but the lack of resistance in United’s midfield highlighted the significance of Casemiro in providing balance.

Sunderland’s ability to play through a Casemiro-shaped hole during the first half was alarming for Carrick, whose side came under relentless pressure as they struggled to combat the intensity of the home outfit.

Carrick tweaked things at the break, with Mainoo dropping into the hole as a sole No. 6, while Mount pushed further forward and Bruno Fernandes dropped slightly deeper. However, it made little difference as Sunderland poured forward, repeatedly striking through a soft center as they sought what would have been a deserved opener.

It was a timely reminder of just how important it is for United to find an appropriate successor to Casemiro. That will not be a straightforward task.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

United skipper Bruno Fernandes was hunting a record on Wearside. | Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—8.9: Earned redemption for last weekend’s blunder against Liverpool with an impressive all-round display between the posts. Caught the eye with several timely saves.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui—8.2: Resolute up against the tricky Chemsdine Talbi, seldom losing duels with his international teammate.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.1: Rarely forced to escape second gear, although did lose track of Noah Sadiki for Sunderland's best chance of the first half.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—7.4: Occasionally struggled with the raw strength of Brian Brobbey, but generally handled Sunderland’s attacking threats in confident fashion.

LB: Luke Shaw—6.9: Continued his record of starting every Premier League match this season and produced another unflappable defensive display.

CM: Mason Mount—6.9: Casemiro’s absence through injury was certainly felt on Wearside. Mount understandably struggled to replicate his defensive output.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.1: Missed Casemiro as he was tasked with covering more ground than usual in the engine room. Still typically graceful in possession, though.

RW: Amad Diallo—6.4: The former Sunderland loanee was full of endeavor, but surrendered possession far too easily throughout. Lacked the necessary final product on his Stadium of Light return.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—7.4: Unable to conjure his usual magic as he missed another chance to equal the Premier League record for assists in a single season.

LW: Matheus Cunha—7.2: After successive strikes against Chelsea and Liverpool, Cunha struggled to emulate his recent performances. Quiet from the first minute and spurned two promising chances in stoppage time.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee—6.0: Offered zilch while leading the line as United missed the athleticism of the injured Benjamin Šeško.

SUB: Patrick Dorgu (65’ for Zirkzee)—6.1: Offered some fresh legs, but that’s about it.

SUB: Bryan Mbeumo (75’ for Amad)—5.9

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher.

What the Ratings Tell Us

A frustrating afternoon for Joshua Zirkzee. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rusty would be a kind description of Joshua Zirkzee ’s display against Sunderland. The Dutchman was filling in for Šeško up top and only reduced the value of his stock with a stodgy and ineffective performance. Only completing 67% of his passes, losing five of his eight aerial duels and picking up a needless booking, this might well be Zirkzee’s final start for United ahead of the summer transfer window, with the striker simply not boasting the quality required to don the United jersey.

’s display against Sunderland. The Dutchman was filling in for Šeško up top and only reduced the value of his stock with a stodgy and ineffective performance. Only completing 67% of his passes, losing five of his eight aerial duels and picking up a needless booking, this might well be Zirkzee’s final start for United ahead of the summer transfer window, with the striker simply not boasting the quality required to don the United jersey. United can take solace from another impressive outing from Senne Lammens. The goalkeeper made a rare error last time out, but responded emphatically with some defining saves and an excellent command of his penalty area. It’s worth reiterating just how crucial the summer recruit has been to United’s transformation.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Dull Stalemate

Creativity was the main issue for United at the Stadium of Light. Their lack of ingenuity and flair was epitomized by an expected goals total of just 0.57 , as well as only one shot on target—which came in the 92nd minute.

, as well as only one shot on target—which came in the 92nd minute. United were thankful for the presence of Lammens in net, the Belgian’s four saves coming in handy during an off-color afternoon for Carrick’s side.

coming in handy during an off-color afternoon for Carrick’s side. The visitors rarely managed to control the flow of the game, only amassing 50% possession despite being nine places above their hosts.

Statistic Sunderland Man Utd Possession 50% 50% Expected Goals (xG) 1.16 0.57 Total Shots 15 11 Shots on Target 4 1 Big Chances 1 0 Passing Accuracy 84% 82% Fouls Committed 12 11 Corners 6 7

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